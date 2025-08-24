“Everything flowed correctly”: Ryan Blaney looks back on his Daytona triumph

Ryan Blaney, a Team Penske driver, has reflected on his photo finish win at Daytona International Speedway. He said that things just aligned for him to make the necessary moves to clinch the victory.The 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400, which ended the regular season of the NASCAR, came to a thrilling finish as Ryan Blaney won. A shocking move in the final laps saw Blaney launch up to the lead through a four-wide battle all the way across the line to win by a margin of just 0.031 seconds ahead of Daniel Suarez. This win made Blaney win 15 NASCAR Cup Series races in his career, including his second win of 2025. His final-race move saw him get ahead of a long list of first-time winners who were also chasing their first of the season, preventing them their respective playoff berths, and ensuring his way forward.His tactical partnership was vital in his victory. On the last restart, he worked with Cole Custer to move on various lanes, bided their time, and as soon as the right moment came, they moved to the top lane and got a good drafting assistance to clear the field.&quot;And tonight, it was one of those things where everything just kind of flowed correctly for us, you know, and we're able to just kind of make moves that made sense, and especially at the end. And so yeah, it just worked out, and nice to be back. I can look forward to starting the playoffs next week,&quot; Blaney told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.So far, Blaney has displayed remarkable consistency with six consecutive top-10 ending performances, going into the playoffs. The combination of speed, strategy, and resilience that can be seen in Blaney lends credit to him competing in many laps across the season and in crossing the finishing line near the top most of the time without getting involved in accidents.Ryan Blaney comments on achieving runner-up finish in regular season despite 7 DNFsRyan Blaney capped off the 2025 NASCAR regular season with an impressive runner-up finish in the points standings despite encountering seven DNFs (Did Not Finish) throughout the year. He entered the final race at Daytona in fifth place and secured a dramatic win in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, which propelled him to second place in the regular season points. Blaney highlighted that his high standing, despite multiple DNFs, speaks volumes about the speed and performance the team has exhibited when the car finished races.&quot;I think it just speaks volumes to how good we've been when we have finished races. Obviously, you don't want to have that many DNFs on the card and I'd say half those DNFs, we had a good shot of winning the race and at least running top five. I think it just shows that we've been running good through the races and the stages and stuff like that and just maybe not have gotten the finishes that we deserve. But we really just powered through it. And just go on the next week and this group's been really good all year, to be honest with you,&quot; Ryan Blaney said via Cup Scene. [4:00]Reflecting on the season, Blaney noted the team's resilience in powering through setbacks and maintaining strong performances in the races and stages they completed.