“Everything he got in, he won in” - Donnie Allison tells Dale Earnhardt Jr. about the ‘best race car driver’ he knows (It’s not Dale’s father)

Dale Earnhardt holds seven NASCAR championships to his name and for his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., his father is the best driver in the world. There is no doubt that Junior misses him dearly.

In a recent episode of the Dale Jr Download podcast, former NASCAR driver Donnie Allison appeared as a guest and sat down with Earnhardt Jr. for a chat. He told the host about the best race car driver he has ever seen and it wasn't Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s dad, but someone else.

He stated that AJ Foyt was the "best race car driver" he has ever come across.

"Well, I'm gonna tell you something about Foty, okay? That is the best race car driver I know and I know a lot of them. But let me tell you something, that man - everything he got in, he won in."

No doubt that AJ Foty is one of the most legendary motor sports drivers. He might have not had much luck in NASCAR, but he is the only driver to have won the Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500, Daytona 24 Hours, and Le Mans 24 Hours in his career. For his tremendous achievements, AJ Foty was named as one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers.

What happened to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s dad?

Dale Earnhardt Jr's dad was a legendary NASCAR driver. He raced from 1975 to 2001. During the course of his career, he won seven championships. He is named as one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a final lap crash in the Daytona 500 on February 18, 2001. He crashed into the side walls after colliding with Sterling Marlin and Ken Schrader. The crash instantly killed Earnhardt Sr. It was later revealed that due to a basilar skull fracture, he lost his life on the spot.

After such a nasty crash, NASCAR started to implement further safety measures like installing SAFER Barriers and mandating safety gears like neck and head restraints and stronger safety belts. Since Earnhardt Sr's dead, no driver has died in a crash in the NASCAR series.