Daytona 500: Everything you need to know about the cars entered

The Daytona 500 has more cars than available spots. Here is a list of all entries.

The closer the Daytona 500 gets, the more obsessed race fans want to know about the field that will take the green flag. With just 40 spots available and only 36 guaranteed to make the Daytona 500, eight drivers will try to secure one of the remaining four. There were nine, but it appears NY Racing Team has fallen by the wayside, according to a report at Sportskeeda.

One of the fascinating factors about teams trying to qualify for the Daytona 500 is the cars they will use in their attempts. Seven will use car models from previous years in this year's Daytona 500 – three from 2020 (Motorsports Business Management No. 13, Rick Ware Racing No. 15, and Live Fast Motorsports No. 78), three from 2019 (Petty Ware No. 51, and Rick Ware Nos. 52 and 53 entries), and one from 2018 (Motorsports Business Management).

The Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona on Thursday will determine which of the four cars that do not have charters makes the field for the Daytona 500. For those who are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500, starting positions will be determined in those races. More information on Speedweeks events can be found here.

The following is the preliminary look at the Daytona 500 entry list as of Feb. 9.

Car Driver Crew Chief Team Year & Car Brand Sponsor

00 Quin Houff George Church StarCom Racing 21 Chevrolet Mane ‘n Tail

1 Kurt Busch Matt McCall Chip Ganassi Racing 21 Chevrolet Monster Energy

2 Brad Keselowski Jeremy Bullins Team Penske 21 Ford Discount Tire

3 Austin Dillon Justin Alexander Richard Childress 21 Chevrolet Sponsor TBA

4 Kevin Harvick Rodney Childers Stewart-Haas 21 Ford Busch Light

5 Kyle Larson Cliff Daniels Hendrick Motorsports 21 Chevrolet NationaGuard

6 Ryan Newman Scott Graves Roush Fenway 21 Ford Kohler Generators

7 Corey LaJoie Ryan Sparks Spire Motorsports 21 Chevrolet Youtheory

8 Tyler Reddick Randall Burnett Richard Childress 21 Chevrolet Sponsor TBA

9 Chase Elliott Alan Gustafson Hendrick Motorsports 21 Chevrolet NAPA Auto Parts

10 Aric Almirola Mike Bugarewicz Stewart-Haas 21 Ford Smithfield

11 Denny Hamlin Chris Gabehart Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Toyota Sponsor TBA

12 Ryan Blaney Todd Gordan Team Penske 21 Ford Menards/Blue DEF

13 Garrett Smithley Mark Hillman Motorsports Business 2020 Ford Trophy Tractor

14 Chase Briscoe John Klausmeier Stewart-Haas 21 Ford HighPoint.com

15 Derrike Cope Patrick Tryson Rick Ware Racing 2020 Chevy Sponsor TBA

16 Kaz Grala Matt Swiderski Kaulig Racing 21 Chevy Sponsor TBA

17 Chris Buescher Luke Lambert Roush-Fenway 21 Ford Fastenal

18 Kyle Busch Ben Beshore Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Toyota M&Ms

19 Martin Truex Jr. James Small Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Toyota Sponsor TBA

20 Christopher Bell Adam Stevens Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Toyota DEWALT

21 M DiBenedetto Greg Irwin Wood Brothers 21 Ford Motorcraft

22 Joey Logano Paul Wolfe Team Penske 21 Ford Shell Pennzoil

23 Bubba Wallace Michael Wheeler 23XI Racing 21 Toyota Sponsor TBA

24 William Byron Randy Fugle Hendrick Motorsports 21 Chevrolet Axalta

33 Austin Cindric Miles Stanley Team Penske 21 Ford Verizon 5G

34 M McDowell D Blickensderfer Front Row Motorsports 21 Ford Love’s Travel Stops

36 David Ragan Derrick Finley Front Row Motorsports 21 Ford Sponsor TBA

37 Ryan Preece Trent Owens JTG Daugherty 21 Chevrolet Cottonelle

38 Anthony Alfredo Seth Barbour Front Row Motorsports 21 Ford Speedy Cash

41 Cole Custer Mike Shiplett Stewart-Haas 21 Ford HaasTooling.com

43 Erik Jones Jerry Baxter Richard Petty 21 Chevrolet Armor All

47 Ricky Stenhouse Brian Pattie JTG Daugherty 21 Chevrolet Kroger / NOS

48 Alex Bowman Greg Ives Hendrick Motorsports 21 Chevrolet Ally

51 Cody Ware Michael Hillman Petty Ware Racing 2019 Chevy Sponsor TBA

52 Josh Bilicki Peter Sospenzo Rick Ware Racing 2019 Ford Sponsor TBA

53 Joey Gase Billy Plourde Rick Ware Racing 2019 Ford Sponsor TBA

62 Noah Gragson Darren Shaw Beard Motorsports 21 Chevrolet South Point

66 Driver TBD Clinton Cram Motorsports Business 2018 Ford Sponsor TBA

77 Jamie McMurray Kevin Bellicourt Spire Motorsports 21 Chevrolet AdventHealth

78 BJ McLeod Frank Kerr Live Fast Motorsports 2020 Ford Sponsor TBA

96 Ty Dillon Dave Winston Marty Gaunt 21 Toyota Bass Pro Shops

99 Daniel Suarez Travis Mack TrackHouse Racing 21 Chevrolet iFly