Everything you need to know about NASCAR’s verdict on Denny Hamlin’s penalty

The three members of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Thursday (April 6) heard an appeal from Denny Hamlin on penalties issued by NASCAR following an on-track incident with Ross Chastain in the closing laps of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

After hearing the appeal, the panel decided to uphold the penalties issued to Hamlin. The decision resulted in a $50,000 fine and a deduction of 25 driver points in the Championship standings for Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

According to the NASCAR Rule Book, the penalties fall under section 4.4, which pertains to the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct. NASCAR noted section B&D:

“Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race of the Championship. Wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from the Competition as a result. Actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.”

The three appeals panel members for this hearing included former television executive Hunter Nickell, track operator Dale Pinilis and former driver Lyn St. James.

Hamlin has the right to challenge the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer's decision under the NASCAR Rule Book, but Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed that Hamlin will not make a final appeal to the final appeals officer.

Denny Hamlin admits contact with Ross Chastain at Phoenix Raceway was on purpose

The penalty was imposed on Denny Hamlin for making contact with Ross Chastain ‘s #1 Chevrolet in the closing laps at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, which pushed Chastain into the outside wall in Turns 1 and 2.

The governing body initially viewed the contact as unintentional. However, a day later, Hamlin admitted on his podcast “Actions Detrimental” that contact with Chastain was intentional.

On his podcast, Hamlin said:

“It wasn’t a mistake. I let the wheel go and I said, ‘He’s coming with me.’”

The 25-point penalty caused Denny Hamlin to drop from ninth place to 11th in the points table, 71 points behind series leader Chastain.

After NASCAR issued penalties to Hendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron on Thursday night, the driver’s standings underwent a huge shuffle due to this.

Currently, Ross Chastain is leading the points table with 259 points and three top-five finishes. He is followed by Christopher Bell with 229 points, Kevin Harvick with 227 points, Kyle Larson with 222 points, and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano with 222 points to complete the top five.

