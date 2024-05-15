“Everything’s happening kind of quickly”: Kyle Larson still figuring out IndyCar as Double Duty day edges closer

It's a matter of days before Kyle Larson attempts the Double of the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. The Hendrick Motorsports driver would naturally be fancying his chances to win the NASCAR race, considering he has already done so in 2021. But as for the race in IndyCar, Larson may not be as much of a favorite as he's a wild card.

Speaking after his recent practice session, the 31-year-old said that the team were trying to learn as much as they could with the car in order to be prepared for the race.

"I think for us, these first few days, it's a lot of race running and traffic running, just trying to learn as much as we can with the car and with myself to get prepared for the race and then as we get to Thursday or Friday, that's when you start focusing on qualifying some more," Larson said.

Larson added that every time he left the pit lane, something new clicked, which he felt would be the case in the days to come until he got comfortable.

"Right now everything is happening kinda quickly, just pit lane stuff. It's so busy, my awareness is super high. But as I get more comfortable, it's just going to be become second nature hopefully, and then all of the on track stuff will hopefully be fine," Larson added.

He mentioned that the "pit lane stuff" has been the biggest source of stress for him IndyCar racing wise.

Expand Tweet

What would happen if Kyle Larson can't make it in the Indy 500?

Although such a scenario wouldn't be something that any of the parties involved would want, but if Kyle Larson cannot make it into the Indy 500, a backup plan is in place. That plan would involve the 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan to take over Larson's seat.

This is a scenario that Larson is hoping doesn't arise. But the who calls what and when are details that he isn't sure of regarding this.

"I’m not sure who the one is to make that call. I’m sure there’s a window of time that when it gets to a certain point I have to leave," Kyle Larson said as per Motorsport.

He claimed that it is so because for him, the Coca-Cola 600 is the priority on that weekend followed by chasing another NASCAR Cup title being a priority.