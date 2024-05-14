"Everything's happening quickly" - IndyCar rookie sensation Kyle Larson dives into his experience at Indy 500 practice

Kyle Larson will attempt a Memorial Day double later this month, competing in the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Ahead of his double duty this year, the Hendrick Motorsports driver talked about his first practice session experience for the IndyCar race.

Larson will be seen practicing in the #17 HMS in partnership with Arrow McLaren for the Indy 500 qualifying this coming weekend. As Larson attempts to qualify for the Indy 500, NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick will come out of retirement to substitute for Kyle Larson in NASCAR this weekend. Harvick will practice in the #5 Chevy for HMS ahead of the much-awaited All-Star Cup Series race.

In a conversation with IndyCar on NBC, Larson talked about his experience on the racetrack at the Indy 500 practice. According to the 2021 Cup Series champion, every time he goes on the racetrack, "something clicks or a question arises". Larson was quoted as saying:

"Literally like every time I leave pit lane, there's like something new that clicks or, or a question arises. So, I'm sure it's going to be the same way these next few days. And then I think eventually you'll probably get comfortable and then you can really like fine-tune your brain a little bit to be more relaxed and stuff," (0:50)

"So, right now, everything's happening kind of quickly, like just pit lane stuff. It's so busy and my awareness is super high. But I think as I get more comfortable it's just going to become second nature hopefully and all the on-track stuff will hopefully be fine," Larson added.

The 31-year-old California native believes that the pit lane has been the "most stressful thing" as far as car racing is concerned.

HMS teammates comment on Kyle Larson as he does the "double duty"

Kyle Larson is set to become the fifth driver ever to make his mark in double duty at Indianapolis and Charlotte Motor Speedway in a span of 24 hours. Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series drivers shared their thoughts on Kyle Larson's upcoming stint at the Indy500 and Coca-Cola 600 later this month.

Chase Elliott, the #9 driver for HMS said:

"Like most people, I'm excited to watch, and I hope that my day is semi-light at the 600 so that I can kind of watch some of the race and see how it goes."

The #48 driver Alex Bowman shares similar feelings:

"I think he's super talented and kind of wins in whatever he drives. So, looking forward to seeing how that goes for him, and yeah, I think it's super cool. I'm excited to see him in an IndyCar."

William Byron, the #24 Chevy driver, feels confident about Larson's first IndyCar race.

"I think it's super cool. I think if there's anybody to do that, Kyle's the guy right now. I think that he'll do well with it," Byron said.