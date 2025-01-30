"Everything you see in here, she did": When Richard Petty reflected on his late wife Lynda in his Wyoming home

In 2015, Richard Petty touched upon how his late wife Lynda single-handedly organized his home in Wyoming, United States, and how he always found the love of his life around even after her death. They owned a beautiful property south of Yellowstone National Park in Star Valley.

The house was around the mountain summit in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The couple could enjoy the mountains far from their home in Idaho, across the Salt River in the valley center. It was the house 'The King' bought in 1993 after visiting the valley with his family during the winter.

Accompanied by his wife, four sons, and several grandchildren, Petty visited the south of Jackson for a winter retreat. He said (via USA Today):

"I had promised the grandkids there would be snow. When we got here, there wasn't any anywhere. The next morning, we woke up, and there must have been three feet of snow. All of us just loved it because it was something different."

A year after he retired from full-time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, it became the hotspot for Richard Petty and his family's winter getaway, a house Lynda organized on her own.

"Everything you see in here, she did or picked out," Richard Petty added. "The colors, the floor, the chairs, the paintings—everything. You see her everywhere. You don't, but you do. You feel her. She died a year ago. It's hard, but you learn to live a different life."

Petty and his wife stayed in the house mostly during the winters from 1994 to 2014, until her death in March 2014 due to cancer at 72 at their home in Level Cross, North Carolina.

Richard Petty's 'three lives' together with his wife Lynda

In 2016 Richard Petty sat on Graham Bensinger's "In Depth" podcast. He revealed how he lived "three lives" with his wife Lynda.

Tribute to the late Lynda Petty - Source: Imagn

While 'the King' was away for his racing duties, the first lady of NASCAR took care of the house.

"She took care of the house, she took care of the bills, she did all of that," Richard Petty said. "I went out and did my racing and my job, and then it was like I told people—three lives. She lived the life, I lived the life, and we lived the life together. So we were married 55 years, but we probably lived together 25."

Petty married Lynda Owens in 1958 when she was 17.

