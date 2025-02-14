Ex-JGR driver comes clean with an honest “apology” for his Daytona 500 misery

Chandler Smith, a former driver for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, openly apologized after a disappointing end to his Daytona 500 qualifying hopes. On Thursday, February 13, Smith’s race came to a sudden end during the first qualifying duel after a heavy collision involving Justin Haley. The incident occurred on Lap 14, with both drivers slamming into the outside wall, ending their chances of qualifying for the Great American Race.

Smith started the first qualifying duel for the Daytona 500 in 22nd place, but he had made his way through the field to secure a spot among the top five before the crash. However, as he attempted to move to the bottom lane, he came in contact with Haley's No. 7 car and slammed into the outside wall.

Smith acknowledged his role in the crash, taking full responsibility and expressing regret for the damage caused to other cars.

"Honestly, I didn't know where the #7 was. My digital mirror stopped working after we got on the backstretch on the first lap. Couldn't see out of my left side mirror unless they were 10 feet to my left side. I couldn't see where Justin was, just got third in line on the outside… I wanted to really get to the bottom and just start riding it out, got all my track position, I was happy with it and I started fading bottom and didn't get down quick enough," Smith shared via Frontstretch (0:13 onwards).

"So it's on me, I apologize. There are a lot of torn-up race cars that were really good, quality race cars that got put together. A lot of hard-working men and women back in the shop during the off-season were working on those cars. I hate that for them but unfortunately, that's Daytona, it's restrictor plate racing," he added.

While he won't be able to compete in the Daytona 500, he will still get a shot to race at the track in his Truck Series ride.

Smith's crash affects IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves in the Daytona 500 duel

The incident between Chandler Smith and Justin Haley affected multiple drivers in the Daytona 500 qualifying duel. The drivers included Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Michael McDowell, and four-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves. While most affected drivers could continue racing, Castroneves, driving another open car, was forced to retire from the duel.

Despite the setback, Castroneves secured a spot in the Daytona 500 thanks to NASCAR's newly introduced Open Exemption Provisional rule. However, he later acknowledged that he wanted to secure his spot in the race by placing well in the duels and not through the Provisional rule.

"I feel bad for obviously the Project 91 and the Track House team, they're going to have some work to do. I didn't want to take the provision, but now I will have to take the provision to go to the race, of course. But yeah, it's incredible. I was learning a lot as it goes. It's a shame that we have to finish here," Castroneves shared via Kelly Crandall (0:30 onwards).

Chandler Smith suffered the heaviest impact with the outside wall. However, he later confirmed that he didn't sustain any injury and was cleared by the medical center after they took some precautionary X-rays of his wrists. Smith will take part in the Truck Series race at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14, driving the No. 38 Truck for Front Row Motorsports.

