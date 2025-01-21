Ex-NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan shares her gym workout routine on IG story

Hailie Deegan recently shared a glimpse of her workout routine with her Instagram followers. She was seen performing weighted squats and deadlifts; the former primarily affects the legs, and the latter is focused on the lower back. Deegan is currently preparing for her debut in the Indy NXT Series with HMD Motorsports.

She was signed by AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024; however, her first full-time campaign in the series was cut short as she was replaced after just 17 races.

Later in October, she announced her move to the open-wheel racing series Indy NXT, which is usually considered to be the final step before IndyCar, where she will be racing with HMD Motorsports. This is set to be a huge move for Deegan.

Trending

The 23-year-old recently shared a clip, showing her workout routine. As mentioned, she could be seen working on her leg and back muscles in the Instagram story.

Hailie Deegan shares her workout routine (@hailiedeegan on Instagram)

There are new challenges that stand ahead for Deegan as she prepares for her move to Indy NXT. Apart from her short stint in Xfinity, she has also raced in the Truck Series, K&N Pro Series, and the ARCA Series. She was more consistent in the junior series; however, her performances after coming into the Xfinity Series were largely questionable. She regularly finished out of the top 20, and a P12 at Talladega was her best result before being replaced.

Hailie Deegan on coping with the "steep learning curve" between NASCAR and Indy

IndyCar will present Hailie Deegan with a significant learning curve. Open-wheel racing differs significantly from stock car racing in terms of handling, power delivery, and track characteristics, creating a substantial challenge for someone with a stock car racing background

Previewing the challenges she will face in the series in the upcoming times, Deegan mentioned that it would be a "steep learning curve."

"It’s a steep learning curve, but I’m ready to put in the work," Deegan said. "This is a chance to grow as a driver and prove myself in a different discipline."

Discussing the opportunity that HMD Motorsports has given her heading into 2025, she thanked the team and stated that Indy would be a learning environment for her.

"HMD saw something in me, and I’m grateful for the chance to prove them right," she added. "This is a fresh start, and I’m excited to develop my skills in an environment where I can learn so much."

This transition between the two series could help her develop a more versatile style of racing. The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the opening event on the 2025 Indy NXT calendar, is scheduled for March 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback