Ex-NASCAR OEM files formal submission for a return to the sport to join Chevrolet, Toyota, and Ford

Former NASCAR manufacturer Dodge is reportedly eyeing a return to the Truck Series as early as 2026. According to recent reports, the manufacturer has formally submitted its interest to the governing body, expressing its interest in competing in the third-tier stock car racing series.

Catchfence confirmed that NASCAR has received a formal submission from a new manufacturer in the Truck Series, joining existing manufacturers Ford, Toyota, and Chevrolet. It is reported that Dodge is the leading contender to make a comeback next year.

Ahead of the 67th running of the Daytona 500, an excerpt from the report published by Chris Knight read:

"CATCHFENCE.com has confirmed that NASCAR has received a formal submission from a manufacturer aiming to join Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota in the series next year."

Dodge RAM had a prominent presence in the NASCAR Truck Series, since its inception in 1995. After the two brands split in 2010, the trucks were exclusively branded under the RAM name. The manufacturer ended its factory support in 2013, with its trucks making their final appearance in the 2016 season.

During its previous tenure, Dodge won three manufacturers championships in 2001, 2003-04. Bobby Hamilton drove his #4 Dodge to a drivers' championship victory in the 2004 Truck Series season.

Although Dodge and RAM operate as separate entities, both are owned by the Stellantis conglomerate. Dodge's return is expected to be "streamlined," with the spec Ilmor engines introduced in 2018 expected to ease its reintegration into the sport.

NASCAR president confirmed "robust discussions" with new manufacturer

Rumors about a fourth manufacturer joining the sport have circulated for years without any official confirmation or progress. However, NASCAR president Steve Phelps recently confirmed that there is genuine interest from manufacturers, and the organization is actively engaged in discussions with multiple OEMs.

Ahead of the Daytona 500, Phelps expressed optimism about a new manufacturer entering the sport but did not provide a specific timeline. He acknowledged that he has been making similar statements for years but emphasized that there is real substance behind it.

"We are having robust discussions with a number of [original equipment] partners that someday, if I had to guess and were a betting man, something is going to hit. I just don’t know with whom or the timing of that," Phelps said. "I know that’s an answer I’ve given repeatedly over the last five years, but they’re facts. There’s no BS in the comment I just made."

Phelps mentioned that some factors preventing new OEMs from joining NASCAR include the continued use of V-8 engines and the significant financial investment required, which is estimated to be in the nine-figure range. However, he highlighted that the sport's recent momentum is drawing interest from manufacturers worldwide.

