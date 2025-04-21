Ex-NASCAR star Hailie Deegan spotted donning a brown bikini in latest vacation getaway pictures

Former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan shared her off-track excursion following Easter Sunday. She donned a brown bikini while enjoying yacht and jet ski rides on a vacation amid the 2025 Indy NXT season.

Deegan, who was dropped from the NASCAR Xfinity Series' AM Racing team mid-season last year, last drove in the Indy NXT in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The 23-year-old scored a 14th-place finish behind the wheel of the #38 car for HMD Motorsports.

Ahead of her second race this season, Hailie Deegan enjoyed some time off with water activities, which she shared on her public Snapchat account (via X user, Oconizer).

"Hailie Deegan enjoying her vacation 📷 - @hailiedeegan on Snapchat," Oconizer wrote.

Deegan will return to action in the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park, the second race of the 2025 season. Her adjustment from stock cars to open-wheel racing will be once again tested in a 35-lap contest around the 2.3-mile road course in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Grand Prix of Alabama is scheduled for May 4 at 11:30 a.m. ET. It will follow the Indianapolis Grand Prix, slated at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 2.439-mile road course.

"It's definitely wild": Hailie Deegan on being a female athlete in motorsports

Hailie Deegan spoke about being a female athlete in a male-dominated sport. In an interview on Fox and Friends with her brother, Haiden, and father, Brian, the now Indy NXT driver embraced the role, saying her motorsports career shows other girls it's possible to drive racecars for a living.

The former NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series driver said:

"Oh man, it's definitely wild. There's not many girls up there, so (I'm) trying to represent the females in the sport and showing other girls it's possible because there isn't many of them in racing. Very far and few opportunities. It's definitely super hard, super physical, and so it's definitely a challenge, but I love it."

Hailie Deegan last drove the #15 AM Racing Ford in the NASCAR Xfinity Series - Source: Imagn

Deegan had her first NASCAR start in the Truck Series in 2020. She fulfilled three full-time seasons in the pickup truck-based series before moving to AM Racing in the Xfinity Series. Unfortunately, the team axed her midseason due to underwhelming performances.

The #15 Ford Mustang was assigned to several drivers to complete the season before Harrison Burton took over as a full-time driver this year.

