NASCAR Cup Series star Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda penned an emotional tribute for the 23XI Racing driver on the couple's first marriage anniversary.

As has been a little bit of a trend among NASCAR drivers, Bubba Wallace tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend around New Year's Eve. The 30-year-old Cup Series driver was engaged to Amanda for over a year before making things official in 2022.

Recently, upon completion of their first successful year of marriage, Amanda took to Instagram to pay tributes to her husband and their successful marriage. Posting multiple snaps from the day the couple officially tied the knot, she captioned:

"Feeling on top of the world after our first year of marriage! Man, I wish we could go back and relive the most epic night of our lives. So excited for many more years of marriage with the love of my life, @bubbawallace."

2023 was a successful year for Wallace both on and off the track. While the 23XI Racing driver cherished his married life, Wallace notched his best year on the track. The Alabama-native qualified for the playoffs for the first time in his career, finishing the season on a career-high 10th position in the Cup Series standings.

Who is Bubba Wallace's wife, Amanda Carter?

Graduating from North Carolina's Northwest Cabarrus High School, the same school as the Cup Series driver, Amanda Carter has a bachelor's degree in finance and banking.

While she has worked with Bank of America and served as the vice-president for Alpha Phi International Fraternity, Amanda primarily focuses on her Instagram account and expanding her prospects as a social media influencer.

Amanda, despite being junior to Bubba Wallace, stayed in touch with the 23XI Racing driver after the latter's high school graduation. The duo found their romantic spark during a football game in Las Vegas in 2016 and have been together ever since.

Bubba Wallace, a full-time driver for Denny Hamlin's Cup Series team, will return to action in the upcoming season where he would aim to outperform his career-best finish in 2023. The No. 23 Toyota driver last won a Cup race at Kansas Speedway in 2022.