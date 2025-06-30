Exclusive Jimmie Johnson 'blue blaster hydroplane' experience hits auction for Motorsports Hall of Fame

Jimmie Johnson is set to ride the "Blue Blaster" and fans can get the chance to meet and see the NASCAR driver Lake Washington by bidding at the Motorsports Hall of Fame auction.

Ad

Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) launched a no-reserve auction featuring the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion for a VIP experience at the 2025 Seattle Seafair unlimited hydroplane races. The package includes a chance to watch Johnson pilot the "Blue Blaster" and attend hydroplane trials and races along the shores of Lake Washington on August 1. The winning bidder and a guest will also get to enjoy a two-day VIP soirée including a private penthouse reception at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle on July 31, with Johnson, hydroplane legend Chip Hanauer, Fran Muncey and Supercross icon Ricky Johnson in attendance.

Ad

Trending

Bill Muncey’s "Blue Blaster", is a cab-over hydroplane equipped with around 2,500 horsepower. It retired after Muncey’s fatal crash in 1981 but the boat was rescued and restored at the Hydroplane & Raceboat Museum near Seattle.

Jimmie Johnson, who first encountered the Blaster in 1979, will drive the rebuilt craft across Lake Washington under the guidance of 11‑time Gold Cup winner Hanauer.

"In 1979, I sat on the back of the Blue Blaster as a wide-eyed 4-year-old. I never forgot that day. On August 1st, I’ll finally take it for a ride and honor the legacy of Bill Muncey. Grateful to the Muncey family and the Hydroplane Museum for helping bring this to life," Jimmie Johnson wrote.

Ad

Ad

The auction will end on July 31st, with the current high bid standing at $10,000. All proceeds will benefit the MSHFA, a Daytona Beach-based nonprofit.

Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson, who took over as the majority owner of the NASCAR Cup Series team Legacy Motor Club earlier this year, has expanded his voice in the sport both on and off the track.

Jimmie Johnson addresses more horsepower drawbacks in NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson launched the Never Settle podcast this year where he discusses racing topics with co-host Marty Smith.

Ad

In an episode of the podcast earlier this month, Johnson argued that more horsepower in NASCAR may not always be better. Several fans and Cup Series drivers such as Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch called for over 700 horsepower. The 49-year-old said higher horsepower would lead to more unpredictable racing but warned the cost would be expensive.

"Drivers always love more horsepower. Fans like it too. All of the cooling elements will need to be redesigned, which then would mean a new submission for all three OEMs and their bodies. That does not help the cost savings program that we're all working on," Jimmie Johnson said.

Johnson further explained that teams would need new engines, cooling systems and aerodynamic changes to accommodate the increased power.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.