Expensive things owned by Chase Elliott: A glimpse inside lavish lifestyle of NASCAR driver

Being the son of former NASCAR champion Bill Elliott and a six-time recipient of the NASCAR's Most Popular Driver award, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott remains one of the wealthiest drivers on the grid. Part of that wealth funds the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion's lavish lifestyle.

Elliott, who has a net worth of $12 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), indulges in a lifestyle filled with luxury and opulence, owning several expensive items that offer a glimpse into his extravagant world.

In this article, we take a closer look at the lavish lifestyle of Chase Elliott:

1. Georgia Mansion

The 28-year-old driver resides in a luxurious mansion situated in the Georgia mountains in Dawsonville, Georgia. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion spans three floors, boasting an open-concept layout on the main floor with a kitchen, living room, and half-bathroom, while the second story houses three bedrooms.

2. Motorhome

To navigate the demanding NASCAR season schedule, Elliott owns a luxurious Prevost motorhome, estimated to cost between $800,000 to $2 million. Customized to his preferences, the 47-foot motorcoach features a front entrance with driver and co-driver seats, a lobby area equipped with two televisions and a video game console, and an iPad-controlled system for managing lights, temperature, and security.

3. Private Jet

Elliott's passion for flying is evident in his ownership of a $1.8 million Cessna Citation 525 private jet. Beyond mere transportation, Chase Elliott has admitted that flying serves as a distraction for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, allowing him to focus on activities away from the racetrack.

4. First car

Right off the bat, Chase Elliott made his stance clear when he revealed during an appearance in the Pat McAfee show that the Hendrick Motorsports driver was not a car collector. While the fact may come as a surprise for many given Elliott's profession, he admitted that racing was his "speed fix."

However, Chase Elliott did own a car once, and a very special one at that. A teenage Elliott, who was still coming through the ranks of Super Late Model Racing, was gifted a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck by his parents Bill and Cindy Elliott.

In addition to his lavish possessions, the former Cup Series champion enjoys spending time on the golf course, indulging in his passion for the sport.

As previously mentioned, Elliott also has an affinity towards flying, something that extends beyond owning a private jet. Elliott was once spotted piloting the 2021 Robinson Helicopter Company R44.

With the aforementioned possessions and interests of Chase Elliott, it is evident that the 28-year-old NASCAR driver leads an elegant and lavish lifestyle. While a person who keeps his personal life private for the most part, Elliott's possessions and hobbies add another dimension to his persona.