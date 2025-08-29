Expert breaks down why Corey Heim isn’t expected to secure a full-time NASCAR Cup seat despite being deserving

Corey Heim has long been touted as one of the leading prospects in NASCAR, but a Cup Series ride has eluded the 23-year-old so far. NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi discussed the matter and suggested that Heim will likely have to wait until 2027 for his shot.

Ad

Heim has spent three years as a Truck Series regular, and has made the championship four in both 2023 and 2024. The TRICON Garage driver is poised to repeat the feat this year as well, as he currently leads the playoff standings with a 39-point cushion bolstering his bid.

Despite the impressive resume, Heim looks at an uncertain future in 2026, as Bianchi explains (via The Athletic),

"The likely plan for Heim, according to industry sources, is a combination schedule where he runs select races in all three national series — in the Cup Series for 23XI Racing, in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for Sam Hunt Racing and in the Truck Series for Tricon."

Ad

Trending

"This is not necessarily what Heim deserves, as most everyone within the Cup Series garage acknowledges he is ready for a full-time ride now, but a combination of no open seats in Cup and a lack of sponsorship means he’ll have to wait until 2027 before advancing to Cup full-time — which is expected to happen," he added.

Ad

Corey Heim signed on as a development driver for 23XI Racing and drove three races this season, while also making select Xfinity starts with Sam Hunt Racing. However, with 23XI’s charter status in question, a potential seat in the team remains a distant possibility.

Corey Heim questions his readiness for a full-time Cup seat

Back in June, Corey Heim spoke to Sports Illustrated and sounded confident of making Cup starts, but was unsure of a full-time ride himself. Compared to the Truck Series, the Next Gen package is a different beast altogether and is not that easy to master.

Ad

Reflecting upon the same, Heim revealed whether he's fully prepared for the premier series.

“I definitely feel like I’m ready to make Cup starts – I don’t know if I’m ready to be a full-time Cup driver, that is what I’m learning as I go. I certainly feel like I am, but it is going out and proving that,” he said.

Ad

This year, Corey Heim has made a handful of Cup starts, but his outings have been nothing to write home about. He wrecked out at Nashville early in the race and logged a DNF, while he finished two laps down in 29th at Richmond.

Moreover, he failed to qualify for the Chicago Street Race after damaging his car during the speed trials. He was outqualified by Katherine Legge, who went on to to score a career-best finish at 19th.

Heim fared better at Kansas and finished 13th, a remarkable feat when considering he began at 28th. Nonetheless, the young driver has a long road ahead to get to grips with the car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.