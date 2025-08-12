Expert names ‘worthy’ NASCAR star Cadillac should consider for their F1 project

IndyCar star James Hinchcliff has named NASCAR's Connor Zilisch as 'one of the most adaptable drivers', a trait he deems suitable for Cadillac's F1 entry. The F1 TV pundit explained how Zilisch could be 'F1 worthy', if given enough time behind an open wheel car.

Ad

Much like many F1 prospects, Zilisch came up in the karting scene. He even won FIA's Karting Academy Trophy, a feat previously achieved by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Zilisch has also fared well on endurance races, clinching the LMP2 class at the 24hrs of Daytona and the 12 hours of Sebring, all in his rookie attempts. His NASCAR affair speaks more to his versatility, with six wins this year and half of them coming from oval tracks.

Ad

Trending

Noting the same, Hinchcliff suggests that Zilisch could make a good fit for Cadillac's F1 program.

"Given his road racing background, it is incredibly impressive that he is now competitive on the types of track that a lot of the drivers he’s racing against trained on exclusively on their rise to this level,” he said via F1.com

Ad

“And that’s really my point on Zilisch – he seems to be one of the most adaptable drivers that I’ve ever seen. Watching what he’s done so far gives me the feeling that if he was given a proper programme in an open wheel car, and a season or two of F2 to cut his teeth, he could be F1-worthy in short order. And he has the time, because despite the impressive CV he is still only 19 years old,” he added.

Ad

Connor Zilisch has been on a hot streak lately, having won four of the last five NASCAR Xfinity races. He was scheduled to compete in Sunday's (August 10) Cup Series race at Watkins Glen but was ruled out of the attempt after breaking his collarbone during victory lane celebrations on Saturday.

The JR Motorsports driver has revealed that he might have to go through a surgery to speed up the recovery process. Shane Van Gisbergen compared Zilisch's injury to a similar one he endured back in 2021, noting how he was able to return to action in two weeks post-surgery.

Ad

All told, Zilisch is currently leading both in points and in the playoff standings, which gives him enough of a buffer to take some time out.

NASCAR's Connor Zilisch reflects on his F1 aspirations

Last month, Connor Zilisch went on Corey LaJoie's 'Stacking Pennies Podcast' and opened up on his F1 aspirations. The NASCAR driver shared his childhood dream of entering the sport, and with an American team joining the F1 grid, he believes his chances 'aren't zero.'

Ad

It's always in the back of my mind. Growing up, that was my dream. I wanted to race F1. I went to Europe when I was a kid, racing go-karts, and it's what I wanted to do. It's just..when I was younger, I didn't really have the chance,” Connor Zilisch said [44:05 onwards].

“And now, you know, with an American team getting brought to F1, having connections with Red Bull, being kind of tied in there, I'd say the chances aren't zero,” he added.

Ad

Cadillac has been in talks with Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, and Mick Schumacher for their 2026 driver lineup, but no concrete plans have been set in motion. Meanwhile, Zilisch has been tipped to secure a full-time NASCAR Cup Series ride next year, replacing Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez in the No. 99 Chevy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.