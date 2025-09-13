"Exploit it the way you need": Kyle Busch delivers no-nonsense take on NASCAR's potential 3/3/4 playoff format 

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was recently featured in an interview with Frontstretch Media ahead of the Bristol Motor Speedway race. During the pre-race interview, Busch gave his take on the rumored 3/3/4 playoff format for the next season.

The fans have been criticizing the current playoff format since Team Penske driver Joey Logano won his third championship last year. The current format features three races in the Round of 16, followed by the Round of 12 and then the Round of 8 before heading out to the Championship Four race at Phoenix Raceway.

However, the new rumored format will have two rounds of three races in the playoffs. The drivers will compete in four additional races before the Cup Series champion is crowned. Reflecting on the same, Kyle Busch told the media:

"Um, yeah. I mean, I haven't been in the playoffs in a few years, so it'd be nice to get back to the playoffs and have a shot to race for something of that nature. But, um, you know, whatever it is, everybody knows what it is going in, and you just got to figure out your best way through the system in order to bring you home a championship." [01:03 onwards]

"Uh, I don't. It doesn't matter what system it is. Everybody wants to make such a big deal about what it is. If you know what is going in, exploit it the way you need to exploit it for yourself to make a championship. There you go," he added.

Kyle Busch finished the Enjoy Illinois 300 held at World Wide Technology Raceway on September 7, 2025, in P22. He aims to secure a win at the last race of the Round of 16, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race scheduled for Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Bristol Motor Speedway. Additionally, Busch qualified in P32 for the 500-lap race.

"We are not in the exact spot we would like to be": Randall Burnett got candid about Kyle Busch's milestone start

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is now in his third full-time season with Richard Childress Racing. Busch's Gateway start marked his 100th start with the team, making it a milestone event. However, his feat raised more scrutiny than the celebration.

The #8 Chevy driver has been evidently struggling in the Cup Series since 2024. For the first time in years, he broke his streak of winning at least one race each season and qualifying for the playoffs. Additionally, the RCR driver's no-win luck followed him to this season and sabotaged his chances of qualifying for the playoffs once again.

Reflecting on the same, Kyle Busch's crew chief, Randall Burnett, shared his take on the #8 Chevy driver's 2025 season with the team and stated:

"Well, obviously, we are not in the exact spot we would like to be. We have had some decent speed at a lot of tracks, and through various things, have taken ourselves out of it or gotten taken out of some good finishes. There have been some tracks where we have been absolutely terrible at." (via the NASCAR Live podcast)

Kyle Busch won his last race at the Enjoy Illinois 300 in 2023. Since then, the driver has come close to winning a race on multiple instances but has had no luck in doing so. Busch has showcased glimpses of improvement on road courses, but has only secured eight top tens and two top fives so far this season.

