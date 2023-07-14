Exploring Brad Keselowski, Hailie Deegan and other NASCAR drivers who took part in SRX Series at Stafford

There were a handful of big NASCAR names participating in The Camping World SRX Racing Series at Stafford. Among others, Denny Hamlin, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, and Ryan Newman competed for the championship on Thursday, July 13.

The Camping World SRX Racing Series 2023 season-opening race at Stafford Motor Speedway was won by NASCAR's Denny Hamlin. Due to bad weather, the race ended early.

Ryan Newman caught up with Hamlin with only 20 laps remaining, but had to settle for second place due to a severe thunderstorm threat. Had the race gone on and Newman passed Hamlin, this victory would've been his second Camping World SRX win.

Tony Stewart had troubles with oil pressure, which caused him to finish in 11th position, ahead of Kevin Harvick in last.

Harvick was the only driver eliminated from the race despite being involved in a lap six pileup that impacted half the field.

This was the first SRX Racing Series victory for Hamlin, who was making his series debut. Because the race was cut short, Newman finished second.

Clint Bowyer would finish third in the last stages of the main event, with Paul Tracy and Hailie Deegan rounding out the top five. The top 10 were completed by Tony Kanaan, Ken Schrader, Bobby Labonte, Brad Keselowski, and Marco Andretti.

What is NASCAR's SRX?

The Camping World SRX Series or SRX is an American stock car racing series created by Tony Stewart, Ray Evernham, Sandy Montag, and George Pyne. The series' creation was announced on July 13, 2020, and it premiered on CBS on June 12, 2021.

When it comes to shorter races at lesser circuits, as well as the random matching of driver and crew chief for each race, SRX stands in contrast to NASCAR. Before each race, drivers are assigned cars at random. For simple identification, every driver has a certain color assigned to him which his car retains throughout the season.

In addition to older and retired racers, the series' lineup includes younger up-and-coming drivers eager for exposure. A few of the SRX drivers who participated during the inaugural six races are: Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Hélio Castroneves, Ernie Francis Jr., Paul Tracy, Bill Elliott, Willy T. Ribbs, Michael Waltrip, and Marco Andretti for all six races.