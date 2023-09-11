Exploring every Toyota victor's contribution after team's 200th NASCAR Xfinity win

Toyota won its 200th NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 9, thanks to John Hunter Nemechek's victory.

Toyota's first-ever win dates back to July 28, 2007, when the late Jason Leffler drove a Toyota Camry to victory at the Indianapolis Raceway Park. This was also the first victory for the Camry nameplate.

On February 23, 2019, Christopher Bell won the first race with Toyota GR Supra at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Toyota Camry has won 149 Xfinity Series races while Toyota GR Supra has won 51. Joe Gibbs racing alone has won 193 races out of 200.

The list of 20 drivers to contribute win(s) for Toyota is as follows:

Driver Wins Kyle Busch 91 Joey Logano 18 Christopher Bell 17 Denny Hamlin 13 Ty Gibbs 12 Erick Jones 9 John Hunter Nemechek 7 Brandon Jonas 5 Tony Stewart 5 Harrison Burton 4 Matt Kenseth 3 Daniel Suarez 3 Marcos Ambrose 2 Sam Hornish 2 Ryan Preece 2 Kurt Busch 1 John Leffler 1 David Reutimann 1 Elliott Sadler 1 Daniel Hermic 1 Sammy Smith 1 Ryan Truex 1

David Wilson, the president of Toyota Development Racing, shared his happiness about the landmark achievement.

“In a season filled with big moments, we are honored to celebrate another accomplishment," Wilson said in a team statement released by Toyota. "From the special first victory in Indianapolis in 2007 to the recent championship success achieved, we are proud to celebrate our 200th Xfinity Series victory."

With five Toyota GR Supras on the track per weekend, Toyota and TRD presently support two teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series - Joe Gibbs Racing and Sam Hunt Racing. Toyota has won four driver championships, including the most recent two with Ty Gibbs and Daniel Hemric.

NASCAR Xfinity: John Hunter Nemechek cruises to victory

Following an impressive victory at the Kansas Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek comfortably beat Brandon Jones by a margin of 7.521 seconds.

“It’s been an exciting week but super-pumped to get back in Victory Lane. The guys made great adjustments all day. They brought a really fast hot rod,” Nemechek said after the race (via NASCAR Xfinity.)

Eight flags were shown in the opening 100 laps of the race on Saturday, which got off to a hectic start. However, Nemechek remained unchallenged after gaining the lead for the first time on lap 41 of 200.

Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Josh Berry, Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, Daniel Hemric, Chandler Smith, and Parker Kligerman will join Nemechek and Austin Hill in the postseason.