Exploring Joey Logano's Car Collection: From vintage rides to race-ready beasts

Team Penske driver Joey Logano has spent over 15 years racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, garnering 32 wins and 277 top 10 finishes. He also won the championship twice in 2018 and 2022.

Although most of his fans have seen him drive his #22 Ford on the field, that is not the only ride he has. Outside of the sport, the Team Penske driver has built a humongous car collection over the years. From classic rides to growling trucks, Logano has it all.

His collection starts with the Ford Raptor, but that is not the only Ford in his garage. Here is a closer look at Joey Logano's car collection!

Joey Logano's Ford Performance F-150 Raptor R

The Raptor F-150 R promises 720 horsepower through its 5.2-litre Supercharged V8 engine. The 37-inch tires make it perfect for any terrain with seating for six people. Logano puts his truck to the maximum use, as can be seen in his social media posts.

Ford F-150 Lightning

The second Ford in Logano's collection is an electric version of the Raptor R. The F-150 Lightning has a dual motor 4-wheel drive and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology like a 12-inch Touchscreen. Performance-wise, the truck can go 0 to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds. It is one of the most powerful trucks in the segment.

1993 Ford Mustang GT

Classic, yet powerful, the 1993 Mustang GT was the third generation Mustang from Ford. It has a 5.0L V8 engine, producing 205 horsepower at 4200 RPM with 275 lb/ft torque at 3000 RPM. The car is also equipped with air conditioning.

2021 Ford Bronco

The Bronco features a 7-speed manual transmission and four-wheel drive. Equipped with a 2.3L inline 4 engine, it is capable of producing 300 hp at 5700 RPM. It also comes in a 10-speed automatic variant.

1953 International R-130 Rat Rod Truck

Joey Logano has modified this pickup truck from the 1950s to look like a piece of the set from the Mad Max movie series. He revealed on his YouTube channel that his dad bought this truck back in the day and he continues to possess it. The truck is equipped with a turbocharger and is powered by diesel.

1961 Ford Ecoline

The Ecoline is yet another pickup truck in the NASCAR driver's wide collection. The truck delivers 85 horsepower with an inline-six engine. It seems rather apparent that Joey Logano is a huge fan of Ford trucks!

1938 DMC DeLorean

It is perhaps one of the most unique cars in Joey Logano's collection. The 1983 DMC DeLorean is considered to be one of the most futuristic cars by design. So much so, that it was also featured in the 1985 science fiction film Back to The Future. The car is also an inspiration for the Deluxo in GTA V, a popular video game.

The DeLorean is capable of pushing out 130 horsepower with a 2.85L V6 engine.