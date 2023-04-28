Exploring the NASCAR TV Schedule for the events this week

On Sunday, April 30, 2023, NASCAR's greatest drivers will return to Dover Motor Speedway for the Würth 400.

The Monster Mile will host the 105th NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Not just Würth 400, NASCAR has a number of races lined up this weekend. Check out the weekend schedule below.

Friday, | April 28 | All times ET

3:05 p.m. ET | NASCAR Xfinity Series practice | FS1

3:05 p.m. ET | NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying | FS1

Saturday | April 29

10:35 a.m. ET | NASCAR Cup Series practice | FS2

11:20 a.m. ET | NASCAR Cup Series qualifying | FS1

1:30 p.m. ET | NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) | FS1

4:00 p.m. ET | NASCAR Xfinity Series race (113 laps) | FS1

Sunday, April 30

1:00 p.m. ET | NASCAR Wurth 400 Race (400 laps) | FS1

Catch all the action live on FS1 and TSN 3/5 (Canada) at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Watch the live stream on Fox's sports streaming platform - fuboTV. Listen to live commentary on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

Shane van Gisbergen is set to make his NASCAR debut with Trackhouse Racing

As the newest member of Trackhouse Racing's PROJECT 91 initiative, three-time Repco Supercars Championship champion Shane van Gisbergen is anticipated to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut later this season.

In order to expand the NASCAR Cup championship' global appeal, Trackhouse Racing launched PROJECT91 in 2022, which aims to assemble a star-studded field of drivers to compete in the championship.

Mr Matthew CFB @MrMatthewCFB Per v8sleuth, Shane Van Gisbergen will be announced in the Project91 Trackhouse racing entry within the next week. Per v8sleuth, Shane Van Gisbergen will be announced in the Project91 Trackhouse racing entry within the next week. https://t.co/alq0n2oP8N

The car, which aptly wears the No. 91, has so far competed in two NASCAR Cup Series races, both times driving for Formula One World Champion Kimi Raikkonen.

At Watkins Glen in August last year, Kimi Raikkonen made his NASCAR Cup Series debut. Earlier this season, at Circuit of The Americas, he returned to the third Trackhouse Racing car and finished a career-best 29th.

Van Gisbergen is reportedly in the running to join the program in the upcoming months, and there are many possible dates. His debut is anticipated to take place the same weekend as the inaugural NASCAR street track race in Chicago.

Furthermore, Project 91 and Triple Eight Race Engineering both field Chevrolets, and the Next Gen NASCAR that the Cup Series adopted in 2022 is theoretically comparable to a Supercar.

Van Gisbergen has agreed to an extension of his Red Bull Ampol Camaro Supercar driving contract with Triple Eight. However, extracurricular activities are nothing new, as evidenced by his 2022 season debuts in the World Rally Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the former of which also occurred a week prior to the Hidden Valley Supercars race.

The Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint at Wanneroo Raceway will kick off the 2023 Supercars season this coming weekend.

Poll : 0 votes