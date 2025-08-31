  • NASCAR
  "Exposing a very core problem within the fanbase": NASCAR fans divided over RCR driver contradicting Christopher Bell's playoff format stance

"Exposing a very core problem within the fanbase": NASCAR fans divided over RCR driver contradicting Christopher Bell's playoff format stance

By Chionia Colaco
Published Aug 31, 2025 03:12 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond - Source: Imagn
Christopher Bell at NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond - Source: Imagn

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell recently spoke about the new playoffs format. This prompted a response from Xfinity rookie Jesse Love Jr., which has caught the fans' attention.

Bell recently appeared on a podcast hosted by Dirty Mo Media, where he was asked to give his opinion about the new playoff format. The Joe Gibbs driver clarified his stance as he spoke about how he would like 36 races to decide the championship.

This prompted the Richard Childress Racing driver, Jess Love Jr, to reply to Christopher Bell's stance. He put out a tweet that read:

"I like the one race championship. But I don’t understand the 3 race championship format lovers. Either make it 1 or 36. Also when this one race winner take all 💩 started in 2014 when harvick won I bet everyone thought it was sick (I was 9 so idk)"
Trending
Love's tweet left the NASCAR world abuzz; some agree with the driver while others disagree. This has also allowed several fans to give their opinions about the same. One fan wrote about how Love's tweet exposed a very core problem, noting:

"You're exposing a very core problem within the fanbase with that last line, ultimately the perception will come down to WHO is winning the championship. The fact it's been Logano 3 times within the last 6 seasons is the real reason people are upset."
Screenshot of the tweet
While another fan spoke about how they never liked the playoffs, writing:

"Nope never liked it from the beginning. Playoffs don’t belong in racing."
Screenshot of the tweet
While another fan was in favor of making it a 36-race season and wrote:

"Make it 36, It’s a DRIVERS Championship, not a roulette wheel of who gets lucky on the last race."
Screenshot of the tweet
Another fan agreed to having 10 races, saying:

"This bangs but also 10 race chase was cool too"
Screenshot of the tweet
While another fan agreed to having only one race to decide the championship, writing:

"Jesse I don’t get it either. 1 race, 1 champion. Simple"
Screenshot of the tweet
Most drivers and the fans have been against the new playoff format. However, the series has decided to push changes to the 2026 season.

Christopher Bell speaks about Toyota's disadvantage at Superspeedways

Christopher Bell recently reflected on his Daytona performance and acknowledged that Toyota struggled against the Fords and Chevrolets. He had previously crashed out at the season opener at Daytona after he collided with Cole Custer.

"The Ford and the Chevrolets have just, they've beat us and it seems like they've got a hold on this style of racing," he said via Frontstretch

Contrary to his comments, four drivers in the top five were from the Toyota clan. However, at Talladega Superspeedway, it was a different story. Christopher Bell crashed with his teammate, Danny Hamlin, and DNF'd. The Fords and the Chevrolets were in the mix as front-runners.

