'Extremely proud' Ryan Blaney lauds Team Penske's weekly gains following Kansas run

Ryan Blaney, the Team Penske star, shared a tweet applauding his team’s performance in delivering a podium finish. Blaney finished behind Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell in third place during the race at Kansas Speedway.

The 31-year-old has shown steady improvement after 13 races into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Following a steady start, Blaney has gained momentum by achieving two consecutive third-place finishes, including at Kansas Speedway. He has now recorded four top-five results in his last five Cup Series races.

This recent improvement in performances has propelled him to fifth place in the standings with 362 points as the summer stretch approaches. Earlier in the season, Blaney’s performances were less remarkable, with him earning two top-fives in the first nine races of the season. Notably, he is the only Team Penske driver to not achieve a win yet this season, but increasing speeds and his improving form could change that.

Ryan Blaney shared on X that he was “extremely proud” of the improvements his team has been showing each week. He commended the late charge that his #12 car could make at the end of the race.

"Extremely proud of this 12 Team and the improvements we are making each week. We were catching the leaders at the end and that’s because of our speed from the shop and hard work at the track."

Ryan Blaney is an accomplished name in the world of NASCAR, and won the 2023 Cup Series championship. His Cup Series career began in 2014, and he won his first race in 2017 at Pocono. In 2024, Blaney continued his winning form by finishing second in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. This helped Team Penske achieve its first ever 1-2 finish in the final standings.

Ryan Blaney makes his feelings known about getting taste of track ownership business

Ryan Blaney recently shared his excitement and pride about becoming a co-owner of Sharon Speedway, a historic 3/8-mile dirt track in Hartford, Ohio, that has deep roots in his family. Alongside his father, Dave Blaney, and local racer Will Thomas III, Ryan now holds a one-third stake in the venue, which was also co-owned by his late grandfather, Lou Blaney-a legendary racer at the track.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Blaney emphasized how meaningful this venture is for his family, calling Sharon Speedway a “Blaney staple”. He outlined plans to modernize the facility, host great events, and make the track more accessible to younger fans.

"It's kind of a Blaney staple. And we're excited for the future. I can't wait to see what we can do with that place. We have really big plans, you know, as far as hosting great events, great races, doing some fun stuff out there. So yeah, it was nice to get that out. It's cool to go into the ownership side on a track that means a lot to my family."

His recent off-track and on-track successes highlight both his commitment to the sport’s future and his ongoing competitiveness as a driver.

