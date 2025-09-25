“Extremely unlikely”: Bubba Wallace’s spotter comments on NASCAR potentially changing playoff format

Bubba Wallace’s spotter, Freddie Kraft, has reacted to the possibility of NASCAR going back to the Winston Cup style of determining the NASCAR Cup Series champion. He said that he finds it unlikely but remains hopeful.Freddie Kraft is a NASCAR Cup Series spotter and a media figure who has been consistently cited due to his mediation skills with drivers during races and his open critique of the sport. Coming from a racing family on Long Island, New York, Kraft began with motorsports in the grassroots scene and later decided to move from being a driver to a spotter in the early 2000s. He not only became one of the top spotters at NASCAR, but by 2014, he was also working with highly skilled drivers such as Bubba Wallace.Kraft's presence on pit road teamed perfectly with his communication abilities, which have made him very well-liked in the sport. In addition to the race team, Freddie Kraft is the host of the &quot;Door, Bumper, Clear&quot; podcast, produced by Dirty Mo Media, where he offers honest takes on NASCAR, industry news, and driver-spotter interaction.Bubba Wallace's spotter penned on X:&quot;While I remain hopeful, this still seems like it’s extremely unlikely. But it’s nice to see it’s gaining traction within the sport, and inside the committee.&quot;During the season, Bubba Wallace has shown regularity with 12 top-10 finishes and has led a total of 355 laps out of 30 races, thus proving he is a serious contender in the NASCAR Cup Series. His great moment of the year came at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis on July 27, when, after a rain delay and multiple overtimes, he not only managed to keep Kyle Larson at bay but also became the first driver of color to win a major race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, making it a historic victory.Bubba Wallace reveals his message to 23XI Racing after “head scratcher” New Hampshire raceBubba Wallace and his 23XI Racing team faced a tough outing at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the opening race of the Round of 12 in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, with Wallace finishing in 26th place. The race was a significant disappointment as Wallace struggled with a lack of speed and grip throughout the 301 laps, unable to find consistent performance despite multiple adjustments. He described the day as &quot;a miss all around&quot; and a &quot;head scratcher,&quot; expressing frustration that the car &quot;just never really went anywhere&quot; after an optimistic start. “Just a miss all around really. We couldn’t really seem to get things going. Our best run lasted for five laps, the caution came out, and then it was just right back to no good. I hate it,” said Wallace after the race.“I felt really optimistic and marched forward at the start and it just never really went anywhere,” Bubba Wallace continued. “We kind of plateaued on Lap 5, and that was it. I hate that. It’s just a head scratcher. I told our team we’re way better than that. We know it.”Bubba Wallace conveyed to his team that they are &quot;way better than that&quot; and urged them to remain confident in their underlying capabilities despite the rough track performance.