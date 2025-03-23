“F*** the 34! F*** all those assh*les" - Ryan Blaney lacerates Todd Gilliland after losing Stage 2 to Denny Hamlin at Homestead

Ryan Blaney was far from happy with Todd Gilliland after the Front Row Motorsports driver did not yield for him during stage 2. As a result, the Team Penske driver lost Stage 2 to Denny Hamlin and shared his frustrations on the team radio.

Following his victory in Stage 1, Blaney was cruising on his way to Stage 2 victory. However, Gilliland, and 23XI Racing driver Riley Herbst, came in his way. The two aforementioned drivers were the lapped cars and needed to make way for Blaney, the race leader.

However, it was not the case, as Blaney was held up on the way, and lost speed. Meanwhile, Hamlin, who was behind him, overtook him to take the Stage 2 win. Following the ordeal, here's how Blaney reacted as per NASCAR journalist Dalton Hopkins on X:

"F*** the 34! F*** all those assh*les."

Blaney, who started the race from sixth, was one of the favorites to win the race. With Stage 1 on his bag, and nearly winning Stage 2, his Straight Talk Wireless 400 looked strong. However, he suffered from a technical issue, and it was the end of the day for him.

After leading 124 laps at Homestead-Miami, Blaney's day ended as his engine expired during the final stage. The #12 driver has been subjected to multiple mishaps such as wrecks, and technical difficulties throughout the 2025 Cup Series season, and the Homestead-Miami was no different.

Ryan Blaney embarked to redeem his Homestead-Miami Speedway form

Ryan Blaney and Team Penske are usually strong around the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Last year he finished the Cup Series race in second place, behind Tyler Reddick. It was the same for him in 2023 as well, when he was runners-up to Christopher Bell.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) races during the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Source: Imagn

Carrying on the form, Ryan Blaney wanted to excel at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday prior to the race. Speaking about this, he told the media,

"We had a good run here the last couple years. So yeah, just try to figure out a way to close'em out. Like I had the race won last year and I didn't do a very good job in the last lap and lost the race for us. So it's just like how do you try to keep competing for the lead, put yourself in spots and you hope that you do the right things at the end of these things to win the race. But I enjoy it."

At the time of publishing this piece, Alex Bowman, the pole sitter of the race was leading with 21 laps to go, ahead of Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe.

