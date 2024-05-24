Stewart-Haas Racing driver Noah Gragson took to his Instagram account on Thursday, May 23, to show off his brand-new ride, a 2024 Ford Raptor 150. The 25-year-old previously owned a Ford F-150 truck.

Gragson found himself entangled in uncertainty surrounding his racing career midway through the 2023 season. The youngster, who had made his full-time Cup Series debut with Legacy Motor Club last year, faced a season-long suspension after his controversial social media activities. He was subsequently cleared to race by NASCAR after undergoing a sensitivity training course.

Gragson averaged a finish of 28.2 through 22 races during his time with Legacy before he was suspended from the sport. He subsequently requested to be released by the team.

Gragson then confirmed his move to the Tony Stewart-owned Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2024 season. He replaced Aric Almirola in the No. 10 Ford and has showcased his prowess with a new-look SHR team. His notable performances have included a ninth-place finish in the Daytona 500 race and a career-high third-place finish in Talladega.

While Noah Gragson continues to charge on the racetrack with his No. 10 Ford, he recently swapped his personal Ford F-150 for a Ford Raptor. Gragson shared an image of the vehicle via an Instagram Story.

"F-350 ➡️ Raptor," he captioned the story.

Noah Gragson's Instagram story showcasing his new car

Noah Gragson speaks out on Stewart-Haas Racing sale rumors

With reports of Tony Stewart looking to sell charters of his Cup Series outfit Stewart-Haas Racing, uncertainty persists inside the SHR camp. The team, which won the Cup Series in 2014 with Kevin Harvick, lost two crucial cogs in Harvick and Armirola last season, losing major sponsorship deals as a result.

Stewart-Haas Racing has remained silent on the issue publicly. The leading rumor suggests that Front Row Motorsports is interested in purchasing a charter and the building. Team owner Bob Jenkins of Front Row Motorsports has a track record of seizing opportunities to acquire new buildings.

With such uncertainty pertaining within the organisation, Noah Gragson, who is in his first season with SHR, has stressed the importance of sticking together in such a time. He told Sportsnaut earlier this month:

"We’re just trying to stick to what we know, prepare as good as we can every weekend and not let the outside noise distract us. There is a lot of that going on right now. But if we can just keep doing what we’re doing as a group, that will create opportunities for us as individuals, no matter what happens."

After 14 races, Gragson is ranked 19th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has 239 points to his name, 77 less than the playoff cutline.