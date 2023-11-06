“F*cking piece of shit, air-blocking motherf*cker”: Ryan Blaney was furious at Kyle Larson before ultimately winning to become champion

Ryan Blaney emerged victorious in a nail-biting showdown at the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship race. He clinched the first Cup Series championship of his career after a fierce battle on the track.

However, Blaney's journey to the championship was far from smooth sailing, as he faced strong competition, from the remainder of Championship 4 drivers.

The race kicked off with pole winner William Byron taking the lead in the initial stage, displaying his prowess on the track. As the laps went by, the atmosphere grew increasingly tense, with Blaney eyeing an opportunity to seize control.

It was Kyle Larson who proved to be Blaney's biggest adversary, as the former took control of the race later on. The intensity reached a boiling point for Ryan Blaney when he found himself in sixth place, frustratedly expressing his discontent over the radio waves, venting,

"F*cking piece of shit, air-blocking motherf*cker. He's getting sent next time," directed at Larson.

Despite the heated exchange, team owner Roger Penske offered words of encouragement, reminding Blaney to stay focused and maintain his composure. He said:

"Keep cool. You're doing great."

With only 20 laps remaining, Blaney executed a skillful pass, surpassing both Larson and Byron, taking up the second position in the race.

Ryan Blaney reflects on winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship

Following the race, Blaney reflected on the journey that led him to this momentous victory.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by his team earlier in the Cup Series season but emphasized their unwavering dedication to overcoming adversity. Speaking to NASCAR on NBC, Blaney remarked,

"You never want to count yourself out. I mean, I think in the summer we were struggling a little bit. But we never gave up. We just went to work. I've said that all week, like, this group goes to work and they figure out problems. That's why they're such an amazing group to be with, with the Team Penske folks, 'cause they just put their head down and do the work, accept the challenge."

Ryan Blaney continued to express his gratitude towards the Team Penske crew, praising their tireless efforts in addressing problems and accepting challenges head-on. He stated:

"That's what we did. It's not happenstance we started running good through the playoffs. It was a lot of hard work by a lot of amazing men and women at the shop. I can't thank them enough for that.",