”F**k off Bubba Wallace‬”: NASCAR fans react to Rajah Caruth’s first Truck Series win at Las Vegas

NASCAR fans took aim at Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace following Rajah Caruth's first career victory at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Rajah Caruth, an up-an-coming driver in his second NASCAR season, secured his first pole and first victory in his career during the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Starting from pole position, Caruth led a career-high 38 laps and scored 17 stage points. Piloting the No. 71 Chevrolet, Caruth finished second and third in the race's two stages before claiming the victory.

Rajah Caruth became the first African-American driver to win a NASCAR race after Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace. Following his victory, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the win, with some even comparing Caruth to Bubba Wallace. Following Caruth's pole, a user wrote:

"F**k off Bubba Wallace"

Expand Tweet

A second user wrote:

"Bubba fixing to be on the hot seat"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, a third fan commented:

"LFGGGGGG!!!!! Ultimate23Dragon is in shambles right now."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Rajah Caruth's first NASCAR victory:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rajah Caruth becomes third African-American driver to win in NASCAR following Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace

Caruth's victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was significant as the 21-year-old became the third driver to secure a NASCAR victory. He joins the list of the late great Wendell Scott and Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace.

Reacting to his victory, Rajah Caruth highlighted the challenges he faced leading up to his breakthrough win. He also credited his team's hard work for their collective success. Caruth told Fox Sports' Josh Sim:

"It’s pretty special, I think pretty uncertain winter with everything. To be here and get my first pole here at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is super special. Have to think HendrickCars.com, Mr. H, and all the men and women at Spire Motorsports."

"They’ve been working very hard this winter and all of our Chevys both on the Truck and Cup side have been really good. So, hopefully, we can just have a complete race tonight and be there at the end."

Caruth highlighted the importance of perseverance and teamwork in securing his first Truck Series victory. He stated:

"I just stayed cool. We lost track position at little portions of the race and we just stayed in the game. It was just one step, one punch, one round at a time. My guys had me a great stop and we just executed."