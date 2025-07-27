  • NASCAR
  • “F**k NASCAR”: Austin Hill unleashes expletives after getting penalized for wrecking Aric Almirola at Indianapolis

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Jul 27, 2025 02:53 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Austin Hill (21) and Aric Almirola (19) collide during the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Austin Hill did not mince his words after he was penalized by NASCAR following his collision with Aric Almirola during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis. Hill took to his team radio to vent out his frustration with expletives as he was held on pit road for five laps as a punishment.

Hill and Almirola were battling for track positions and were in contention for fourth place. As Almirola was trying to move up from the inside, he nudged Hill, who seemingly lost control of his car. As a result, he lost his track position to Almirola temporarily and was at risk of doing the same to Sheldon Creed.

However, Hill tried to save his day and regain the place, but as a result, he hit the back of Almirola, spun himself, and also the other driver. This resulted in both the #21 and #19 drivers losing multiple track positions, and Hill receiving a substantial penalty.

Trending

After going through the footage, NASCAR decided to hold Austin Hill at the pit road for five laps, and this ruined his race to a great extent. As he heard about the penalty, he shared his frustration on the team radio. Here's how he reacted:

"Oh they can go f*** themselves. F*** NASCAR. That is f****** bulls*** ... I'm f****** sideways, I go to correct it back to the left. It's locked to the left and I run into the #19 [Almirola]."
Citing his reason, Austin Hill stated that he was trying to save his car, and in doing so, he hit the back of Aric Almirola. However, the damage was already done by then. Hill finished the race in 34th place.

How did Aric Almirola react to Austin Hill's move on him?

Aric Almirola shared his thoughts after he was wrecked by Austin Hill during the Indianapolis Xfinity Series race on Saturday. Speaking about this, here's what the #21 driver said in the post-race interview:

"Oh, it was definitely intentional. He blocked me three times, and I finally got him loose into (Turn) 3. He had damage on the nose, so he was really slow in the corners. It was time to go. We're coming down to ten laps to go and the leaders are starting to put a gap on us."
"It's time to go, I got him loose, and he just turned left and hooked me in the right rear. Honestly one of the biggest hits in my entire NASCAR career. Very reminiscent of the hit I took when I broke my back," he further added.

Almirola was unable to continue the race and had to settle for a DNF. Connor Zilisch got his fifth win of the season and his third consecutive victory. Sam Mayer, Taylor Gray, Kyle Larson, and Ryan Sieg wrapped up the top five.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
