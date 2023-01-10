Create

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton once expressed his desire to drive in NASCAR

F1 Grand Prix of China
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is regarded as one of the most successful F1 drivers of all time. He owns the F1 record for career race victories and is tied with former F1 driver Michael Schumacher for the most driver’s championships.

During the 2015 Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton expressed his desire to participate in the NASCAR Cup Series season at some point in the future. Meanwhile, he also pointed out the major differences between F1 and NASCAR.

After attending the 2015 NASCAR championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Miami, in his column with the BBC, Hamilton said:

“The race was 267 laps - really long - but I thoroughly enjoyed it, trying to understand the strategy and the differences between the cars. It was neat. It made me want to drive one - I really fancy a race in NASCAR one day. I'm not sure I'd do an oval, but possibly a street circuit or road course.”
Hamilton’s desire to try his hand at NASCAR might not be surprising for many of us as his love for motorsport is unmatchable. Professional racers always like to experiment with different types of racing, and he wouldn’t be the first to try his hands at NASCAR.

Lewis Hamilton spoke about the difference between NASCAR and F1

Further in the conversation, F1 legend Lewis Hamilton said that NASCAR is a very different spot compared to F1. He noted that NASCAR’s teams are smaller in number, which reminds him of his Formula three days. The 38-year-old also mentioned that in terms of technology, NASCAR teams have kept themselves simple as compared to F1.

“It's a very different world from F1 - the teams are much smaller, to the extent that it almost reminded me of my Formula Three days. It's not plush. The fans can get really close in the paddock and even be right next to the pit stops. And, in terms of the technology the teams have, it is kept much simpler compared to F1.”

As far as motorsports is concerned, F1 and NASCAR are like chalk and cheese.

Lewis Hamilton, who made his debut in 2007 has achieved so much success since then and is now regarded as the greatest driver to drive an F1 car. In a 16-year-long career, he scored 103 wins, 191 podiums, 103 poles, and seven F1 titles.

