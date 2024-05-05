“F1 is a little more expensive than NASCAR”: Ryan Ellis takes a savage jibe at Miami GP food prices 

Xfinity Series driver Ryan Ellis has taken a dig at the exorbitant food prices set by the Hard Rock Stadium Cafe as the Miami Grand Prix returned to its third edition at the Miami International Autodrome.

The sixth Grand Prix weekend is underway, with the second sprint race of the season done and dusted. Starting from pole Red Bull's Max Verstappen reigned supreme on the 5.412 km asphalt, dominating the 19-lap run in his RB20.

Furthermore, the qualifying round wrapped up with Verstappen as the polesitter, and Scarlet Ferraris fielded by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in P2 and P3, respectively. Meanwhile, the other RB20 tamed by Sergio Perez will start outside the podium in the fourth spot.

Hard Rock Stadium Cafe has offered a venue for hungry racing fans to enjoy delicacies without rushing for them. However, unlike eateries at NASCAR races, food prices in Miami were soaring, which captured the attention of Alpha Prime Racing driver Ryan Ellis.

The #43 Chevrolet driver posted a snapshot of the Hard Rock Stadium Cafe menu, taking a jibe at the rates, and writing (via X):

"F1 is a little more expensive than nascar"

NASCAR fanbase joins Ryan Ellis in mocking the sky-high prices at the Miami GP

Shortly after Ryan Ellis shared the food prices, the fans took jibes at the United States street race's high-priced menu. One fan took note of the food options being fancy, but missing out on a key food combination and wrote:

"Where’s the chicken tenders and fries basket?! The blasphemy!!"

One fan highlighted the loads of food a person can grab for just $50 during a NASCAR race and commented:

"You can buy a 6er, pub sub and watch a #NASCAR @HomesteadMiami for $50"

This fan went after the United States of America altogether, drawing parallels to Europe, and wrote:

"Seems like an America problem, we don’t have those type of prices in Europeans GPs"

One fan expressed their intrigue about probably the most expensive item up for grabs, priced at a whopping $3600, and asked:

"I’m just wondering what the $3600 food item is"

Meanwhile, Ellis helped the fan and shared an excerpt of the menu highlighting the $3600 champagne named 'Armand De Brignac Rose':

This fan wasn't happy with the exorbitant rates and wrote:

"Those prices are fucking disgusting to even look at. @F1 should be ashamed."

Another fan took a sarcastic dig and commented:

"Can I get a cup of ice please. Yes sir that will be 85 dollars 💵"