F1 star Sergio Perez talks about family ties to NASCAR with Frankie Muniz: "I really like the American vibe"

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez recently revealed his affinity for NASCAR, expressing his desire to race in the stock car racing series if not F1.

The Red Bull Racing driver has entered the final year of his current contract with the Austrian team. As the Mexican contemplates his racing future, Perez recently attended the Ford Performance season launch event in the United States.

While at the Ford launch event, Perez interacted with actor-turned-racer, the star of the hit show 'Malcolm In The Middle', Frankie Muniz. The latter, after making it as a successful actor, decided to dip his toes into the world of motorsports. Muniz last competed on a full-time basis in the ARCA Menards Series in the 2023 season.

While attending the launch event in Charlotte, North Carolina, Muniz bumped into Perez and had a question for the latter. The 38-year-old asked:

“If you weren’t racing in Formula 1, is there a series or type of car that you would look at and go ‘Man, that’s what I wanna do if I wasn’t in F1’?”

Perez, who is the younger brother of 2008 NASCAR Mexico Series champion Antonio Perez, acknowledged the allure of diverse racing series. The Red Bull driver stated (via Muniz's Instagram story):

“I think there are great series out there. Le Mans LMP1 will be one of them. NASCAR, my brother raced there in Mexico and the US. NASCAR, I think, its quite a unique series as well. I race for a short period of time in the US and I really like the American vibe so I think the US will be nice to race.”

Frankie Muniz's NASCAR career: What's next?

After competing for a full season in the ARCA East Series driving for Rette Jones Racing, Frankie Muniz is yet to confirm his racing schedule for the upcoming season.

Gearing up for the 2024 season, the former actor has hinted at his aspirations to participate in one of the sport's nationwide series, sharing a snapshot on Instagram featuring a road-going version of the Ford Mustang, the same model used by Ford in its Xfinity and Cup Series campaigns.

Captioning a recent post with "See y'all in Daytona Feb 17th," Muniz sparked speculation about his future racing plans.

As he remains unconfirmed about his racing schedule for the upcoming season, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Muniz's racing career.