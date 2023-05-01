Fact check: Is Ryan Truex related to NASCAR Cup series driver Martin Truex Jr?

If last Saturday's A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway had you wondering if Ryan Truex's last name sounded oddly familiar to a certain NASCAR Cup Series champion, you are not mistaken. Ryan Truex, who managed to visit Victory Lane after 188 collective attempts in all three nationwide series of the sport, certainly appeared elated to break his winless streak since 2014.

Seen driving the #19 Toyota Supra in the second-tier series in NASCAR, Truex is the younger brother of the 2017 Cup Series champion and a Joe Gibbs Racing driver himself, Martin Treux Jr. The 2009 ARCA Menards East champion made his debut in the Xfinity Series in 2010, while also whetting his appetite for the Truck Series in 2012.

Not having visited Victory Lane in the top three series of stock car racing since 2014, Ryan Truex crossing the start-finish line in P1 at Dover Motor Speedway saw him react in an appropriately thankful and emotional manner. Greeted by his older brother after he got out of the car on the 1-mile-long track, Truex's struggle through the years was evident in his words.

He said:

"This is for everyone that doubted me, I belong here. I just proved that."

Ryan Treux could be on for more victories in the sport in the coming season, just like his elder brother, who some qouted as being a late-bloomer in the sport. Maybe the younger Treux sibling will follow in his elder brother's footsteps after all.

Ryan Truex elaborates on his feelings crossing the line at Dover Motor Speedway

After crossing the start-finish line in P1 at Dover Motor Speedway, Ryan Truex did not speak to his team on the radio as he made his way to Victory Lane. As he got out of his #19 Toyota Supra, the 31-year-old elaborated on what he felt like inside the car and said:

"I'm speechless. I thought I'd be more emotional right now, but when I crossed the flag I couldn't even talk on the radio, and I'm not an emotional guy. This is for everyone that doubted me."

Hoping to be behind the wheel of a Xfinity Series car for a full-time season next year, Ryan Treux seems to be on the path to blooming late, just like his older brother Martin Truex Jr. did in the Cup Series.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington Raceway after a week-long break for the Shriners Children's 200 on May 13, 2023.

