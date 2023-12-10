Faction46 announce Richard Petty’s grandson as their first-ever driver for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series

Faction46, the newly formed Truck team, announced that they have signed NASCAR legend Richard Petty’s grandson Thad Moffitt as their first-ever driver for the upcoming NASCAR Truck Series season.

Moffitt announced his plans on Saturday (December 9) during the Petty Museum Christmas Cruise at an event at Petty’s Garage in Level Cross, North Carolina.

Moffitt, a fourth-generation driver will drive the #46 Chevrolet Silverado full-time in the series. The team will be supported by partners such as Customers Bank, Clean Harbors, Safety-Kleen, Pristine Auction, Joe Jurgielewicz and Son – America’s Tastiest Duck, Induction Innovations, Best Working Wipes, and Petty’s Garage.

Faction46 owner Lane Morre said he has enjoyed his time with Richard Petty and his family. He is excited for his first year in NASCAR as a team owner.

In a team release, Morre said:

“I’ve enjoyed working and getting to know the Petty family and Thad. It all accumulated to this day and the beginning of Faction46 and what I hope to be a long stay in NASCAR. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series offers some of the best, most exciting racing for both young and seasoned drivers. I’m proud to be part of the series with Thad as we earn the respect of the other teams. I have to thank Niece Motorsports for their assistance in helping us as we grow.”

“I’m pretty pumped up about this opportunity” – Richard Petty’s grandson on his first full-time Truck season

Richard Petty's grandson Thad Moffitt has made four starts in the Truck Series in 2022 and his best finish of 18th came at the Daytona International Speedway. He also had 45 starts in the ARCA Series, where he had nine top-five and 26 top-10 finishes.

In a team release, Moffitt said:

“This is the opportunity that I’ve been waiting for. I’m thrilled that Lane has put his trust in me to begin this new venture with him in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with Faction46. This past year I had a full season the Trans Am Series, but always wanted to have the opportunity to race full-time in NASCAR and begin in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. I’m pretty pumped up about this opportunity.”

Faction46 will have an alliance with Niece Motorsports. Veteran crew chief Doug George will lead Moffitt and the #46 Truck team in 2024.