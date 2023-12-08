Faction46 announced as new NASCAR Truck Series team for 2024 calendar year: All you need to know

Faction46 is a brand-new NASCAR Truck Series team, set to debut at the Daytona International Speedway next year. The one-truck team will field the #46 Chevy Silverado for the 2024 season schedule.

Multiple NASCAR Truck Series teams closed up shop or changed hands at the end of the 2023 season, but a new team is on the horizon. Faction46 is owned by father-son duo Lane and Logan Moore. It is based in their home state Oklahoma.

Lane Moore released an official statement, expressing his excitement ahead of the team's maiden campaign:

"We are thrilled to unveil our new NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team and look forward to hitting the track running hard. The passion and dedication of our team, combined with the support of our fans and partners, position us for success on and off the track in year one." (Via The Daily Downforce).

Expand Tweet

Moore recently invested in Veer Motorsports, which fields the #66 entry in the ARCA Menards Series. His passion and love for racing have now enabled him to enter the NASCAR Truck series.

The Faction46 owner made an appearance in Eric Estepp's Out of the Groove video on YouTube as he introduced his Truck Series outfit to the world. He said:

"I love racing. I’ve loved racing all my life, whether it’s racing myself, or helping others get to the track. It’s just been something that’s been a passion of mine." (Via The Daily Downforce).

Regarding the name 'Faction', Moore admitted that it is just a "cool word" for the team. Meanwhile, the number 46 has multiple references, one of them referring to Oklahoma joining the Union as the 46th state.

Lane Moore added that the number also held another special significance, but kept it a secret.

Faction46 announces alliance with NASCAR Truck team

Lane Moore announced that the Faction46 team will be working in a close technical alliance with Niece Motorsports. The Truck Series outfit currently fields the #42 and #45 full-time entries.

Niece Motorsports recently established themselves as title contenders, with Carson Hocevar reaching the championship four. Moore revealed Niece played an "instrumental" role in helping the team get started.

As to the driver of the #46 Chevrolet Silverado RST, Lane Moore promised a 'powerful and dynamic driver' in the press release. Moore suggested that people will be 'surprised' by the announcement, which will soon be public.

“People will be surprised, but it’ll be just a little bit later this week,” Moore stated (via TobyChristie.com)

As of now, not much is known about the team regarding the sponsors and crew chiefs for its 2024 campaign.