"False hope Mom": Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares hilarious stairway experiment with family

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch recently conducted a hilarious experiment involving her family and the staircase of their home. Samantha shared a video snippet of the experiment on social media that involved all the members of the Busch family.

Two-time Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch married Samantha on December 31, 2010, at Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral. The Busch couple welcomed their first child Brexton on May 18, 2015. Their parenthood journey then continued with the birth of their daughter Lennix on May 10, 2022, via surrogacy.

Samantha recently posted a video on Instagram in which she experimented with the Richard Childress Racing driver and their two kids. Samantha placed some things on the stairs in the hope that other members of the Busch family would take them up the stairs with them. However, the experiment didn't turn out fruitful.

Samantha Busch captioned the post:

"No one is more of false hope than the mom who places things on the stairs for her family to carry up 🙄"

Samantha Busch's heartwarming posts on Brexton and Lennix's recent birthday celebrations

Brexton Busch, the son of #8 RCR driver Kyle Busch, turned nine on May 18. Samantha Busch recently revealed a morning birthday ritual followed by her on Brexton's birthday at their home.

In an Instagram post, Samantha shared a glimpse of birthday affirmation notes stuck on the sides of their staircase. Samatha wrote that she does this every year for Brexton on his birthday for him to read on his way down for breakfast.

"Brexton's birthday affirmations. Every year I do these for him to read on his way down the stairs to his bday breakfast," Samantha wrote in the caption.

Samantha Busch's Instagram story

Samantha Busch also celebrated the occasion of their daughter's second birthday on May 10 by posting a heartfelt message with a video snippet of their daughter on Instagram. Samantha captioned the post:

"My sweet baby girl, the time has passed too fast. We tried so hard to have you here and you have been such an incredible blessing to us. You are so full of sass and personality, incredibly smart and you bring a smile to all of our faces daily. We love you Lenni! 💕"

Kyle Busch, on the other hand, is heading towards his 14th start of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26. The #8 RCR driver currently sits at P13 in the overall Cup Series standings with 324 points. Busch has two top-fives and five top-tens so far this season. The 39-year-old will look to win his first race in 2024 at Charlotte.