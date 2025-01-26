Fanbase voices sharp criticism over Jimmie Johnson’s ambitious LMC expansion plans

Legacy Motor Club, a full-time NASCAR Cup Series team owned by Jimmie Johnson, could expand into the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) in the future. Johnson talked about the same during his Rolex 24 broadcast at Daytona International Speedway.

Journalist Justin Schuoler recently posted Johnson's interview on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying,

“It looks like @JimmieJohnson just revealed plans for @LEGACYMotorClub to expand into @IMSA and possibly other disciplines in the coming years.”

This is what Johnson said in the video about the future of Legacy Motor Club:

“As time goes on and opportunities present themselves to Legacy Motor Club, we’ll have an open eye and certainly hope to expand. I really think there is an opportunity in North America to have a bigger presence. If some good breaks go our way and some good fortune, we’ll have some other great things to talk about.”

However, the fans criticized Johnson’s plans for expansion. One of them even said that Legacy Motor Club should get competitive at the Cup level first before expanding into other racing disciplines.

“They gotta focus on getting that Cup team being more competitive first,” the fan said.

On that note, another commented,

“They have a couple of the most talented drivers in Cup. They need to get those guys more speed before doing anything else. Guaranteed Jimmie knows that.”

Here are a few other reactions to Schuoler’s post:

“Need to expand into some top 10s,” a fan wrote.

“Yeah.... let's stretch ourselves even further, add a bunch more Executives & other bloat.... only to do poorly in those endeavors as well,” added another.

“How about making the Cup team at least worthy of showing up?” someone wrote.

“Maybe they should get one program performing well first,” another user typed.

Formerly known as Evernham Motorsports and Petty GMS Motorsports, Legacy Motor Club operates full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2025, the organization will field two full-time entries driven by John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones, besides one part-time entry driven by Johnson himself in select races.

As of today, Legacy Motor Club owns 20 wins in the Cup Series as a team, with their first victory coming in the 2022 Southern 500. Last year, the Statesville-based outfit put two cars inside the top 10 at the Daytona 500 for the first time in team history.

However, LMC went winless in 2024, and none of its drivers finished the season inside the top 10 or even the top 20. Notably, 2025 will mark its second year of racing as a Toyota team.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to competition”- Jimmie Johnson opens up on racing endeavors for 2025

Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, retired from full-time racing in 2020. But he didn’t give up racing altogether. Just recently, he announced his plans for 2025, which includes his entry in not one but two crown jewel races.

Johnson will drive the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club entry in this year’s season-opening Daytona 500 and the annual Coca-Cola 600. Speaking of the same during an interview, the NASCAR Hall of Famer said,

“I’m thrilled to be returning to competition in 2025. These two races hold a special place in my heart, and I’ve always loved the energy and excitement that surrounds them.”

"The Daytona 500 is a crown jewel of NASCAR – there’s nothing like it. Charlotte Motor Speedway (home to the Coca-Cola 600) is where I made my first start in the NASCAR Cup Series, and it’s always felt like home to me,” Jimmie Johnson added.

Both the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 are annual, point-paying races. The first one is scheduled for February 16 while the second will be held on May 25. Fans can check out the entire 2025 Cup Series schedule right here.

