Fans go wild as Dale Jr.’s JR Motorsports’ spectacular ‘first’ Cup Series hauler steals the show

Xfinity Series champion Dale Jr.'s NASCAR team JR Motorsports is all set to compete in its first Daytona 500 this Sunday. A JRM hauler entered Daytona International Speedway for the very first time for a Cup Series event, and several fans have shared their reaction to it.

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier drives the #7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, competing full-time in the Xfinity Series. Last season, he delivered one of his strongest performances, securing two wins, 10 top-five finishes, and 20 top-10s across 33 races. Now, Dale Jr.’s champion is set to make his Daytona 500 debut, piloting the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet in the prestigious event.

NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared a clip of the JRM hauler for the #40 team entering the Daytona Beach facility, captioned:

"The first time a JR Motorsports Cup hauler enters a race track."

Fans shared their excitement about JRM's debut in the Great American Race:

"The hauler may be cooler than the car 😎💪🏼" a fan wrote.

"As excited as @DaleJr is about this deal, I’m surprised he didn’t pull it in himself! (ha!)" a fan commented.

"Awesome looking rig. Can't wait to see that car on track this week! Let's get it!" a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one particular fan wished Dale Jr.'s team moved to the Cup Series.

"Hope some day they could make it up to cup would be good for the sport but understand if they just kept on as they are," the fan said.

"I'm so stinking happy for dale and Kelly. I really hope this will be the start of something bigger in the future," a fan said.

"Their one off hauler looks better than some chartered haulers lol," another fan wrote.

Can Justin Allgaier capture his first Daytona 500 victory, following in the footsteps of his team owner, Dale Jr., who won the race twice? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Dale Jr. addresses the “main concern” following NASCAR president Steve Phelps’ statements

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently weighed in on NASCAR president Steve Phelps' comments about the potential entry of new Original Equipment Manufacturers. While NASCAR currently features Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota, Earnhardt Jr. noted that Phelps has often discussed the topic but spoke with more certainty this time, hinting at possible expansion in the near future (via Dirty Mo Media):

"Steve Phelps made a few comments. He reiterated comments that he's made multiple times that there are OEMs interested in coming into the sport. This time he added, this is no bullsh*t.

I was like, alright, you know what? I believe he's telling the truth. I guess the main bother, the main concern for me or the main worry is like, what are we willing to do to get to get them in?"

The Daytona 500 is scheduled this weekend February 16 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Catch JRM's championship-winning driver in action on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

