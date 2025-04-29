Fans go wild as Ryan Blaney looked 'definitely high' at WWE RAW

Ryan Blaney surprised NASCAR fans with a cameo on WWE's Monday Night Raw following a tough outing at Talladega Superspeedway. He was featured on the broadcast and was spotted sitting right behind Pat McAfee. Fans jokingly suggested that he looked zoned out during the event.

After recording a DNF at Talladega on Sunday, Blaney headed to Kansas City for WWE Raw on Monday (April 28). The #12 Penske driver sported a Stone Cold Steve Austin T-shirt and took a swig of beer when featured on the broadcast. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed him peeking into the camera from his seat directly behind Pat McAfee.

Sitting directly behind McAfee, Blaney took a sip of beer and stared straight into the camera. NASCAR fans joked that the #12 Penske driver looked intoxicated after a tough weekend at Talladega. One fan commented:

"He's definitely high 😂🫣"

Another X user wondered what happened after Blaney's retirement at Talladega. The comment read:

"He looks so zooted tf happened after dega"

When featured on the broadcast, Ryan Blaney pointed to his Steve Austin T-shirt and raised his beer glass. Although it looked like he was about to chug it, he took a swig instead, leaving Pat McAfee and the viewers disappointed.

Here are a few other reactions to Ryan Blaney's surprise cameo on WWE Raw on Monday.

"Please sneak into the ring" an X user suggested.

"holy sh*t my two worlds are colliding" a NASCAR fan wrote.

"Lmao that’s great! Just a cup champ sitting at WWE grilling the camera" a comment read.

"give logan paul a stunner please" another comment read.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup champion made the trip to Kansas City to promote the second season of Netflix's Full Speed docu-series, set to premiere on May 7. The second season covers Joey Logano's journey to his third championship victory in the 2024 playoffs, while also featuring other Cup Series stars.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Ryan Blaney's WWE appearance

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacted to Ryan Blaney’s WWE Raw cameo and voiced his disappointment over Blaney not chugging the beer. Dale Jr. said that if someone ends up on the big screen with a beer in hand, they’ve got to finish it.

In a recent episode of Ask Jr., the NASCAR Hall of Famer appreciated Blaney for rocking a Steve Austin T-shirt but was left a bit underwhelmed when he didn’t chug the beer. He said:

"He [Ryan Blaney] didn't chug his beer, he's going to catch a little hell for that. Pat [McAfee] was like 'Oh, he's gonna, nope, he's not gonna!' I wonder if he regrets maybe not chugging his beer, just about a quarter of a cup left... Anytime you're put on a big screen at a sporting event and you're holding a beer, I think it's a must that you finish it." [3:52 onwards]

Ryan Blaney also shared some banter with Dale Jr. on social media after his early exit at Talladega. His race ended in Stage 1 after getting tagged in a wreck with Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch, marking his fourth DNF result in the first 10 rounds of the season.

