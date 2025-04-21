Fans left in awe by Greg Biffle’s heartwarming Easter gesture

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle flew to Black Mountain, North Carolina, on Easter Sunday with the Easter Bunny by his side and 1,000 Easter eggs in tow. The eggs were airdropped from his helicopter to children in one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Helene just a few months earlier.

Ad

The original update was shared by Matt Van Swol on X, and the fan reactions came pouring in. He wrote,

"🚨#BREAKING: Nascar legend, Greg Biffle, who rescued countless victims during Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina with his helicopter...has returned to the mountains with the Easter Bunny, airdropping 1,000 Easter eggs to kids in Black Mountain NC. HAPPY EASTER!!!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last fall, Hurricane Helene devastated parts of western North Carolina. Communities in the mountains were cut off, left without power, clean water, or communication. In the days following the storm, Greg Biffle, a licensed helicopter pilot, began flying rescue missions using his private helicopter. He helped deliver food, water, baby formula, and even Starlink internet to stranded families.

One such mission began when a friend contacted Biffle about a family stuck in an Airbnb with no supplies. They had two small kids and were out of food, formula, and water. Greg Biffle acted fast and started what would become a wide-reaching relief effort involving dozens of other pilots and donations coordinated through social media.

Ad

Now, months later, Biffle returned — not for rescue this time, but to lift spirits. Flying again over the same area, he and a few friends brought Easter joy to the children of Black Mountain with an egg drop that many will never forget.

"This makes me cry... God bless him!!! 🧡🧡🧡" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He should run for governor of NC. He is such an amazing man with a huge heart!" another wrote.

"So sweet and exciting! Happy Easter NC!🙏🥰" a third user chimed in.

"I’m in tears 😭. This is the most beautiful Easter for Black Mountain. Thank you @gbiffle 🙏" another said.

"I love this!!! Happy Easter!" another post read.

Ad

“@gbiffle is an absolute hero 🔥” someone else added.

Greg Biffle, rose through the NASCAR ranks with a standout career that includes championships in the Truck Series (2000) and Xfinity Series (2002). He also won 19 races in the Cup Series and was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers. After stepping back from full-time racing in 2016, Biffle has continued to race occasionally while also staying active in community work

Greg Biffle honored with Myers Brothers Award for his disaster relief work

Greg Biffle receives Myers Brothers award for his service to Hurricane Helene victims during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center - Source: Imagn

Greg Biffle’s Easter gesture comes months after he received the 2024 Myers Brothers Award from the National Motorsports Press Association for his humanitarian efforts following Hurricane Helene. The award was announced in November 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ad

Before most of the nation grasped the scale of Hurricane Helene’s destruction, Biffle had already taken flight. Using his own helicopter, he began flying missions to deliver aid to isolated communities in the Appalachian Mountains. The operation, which started with a simple Facebook message asking for help, quickly grew into something much bigger.

Biffle joined what became known as “Operation Helidrop,” a NASCAR-led initiative that helped move food, medicine, clothes, and supplies into remote areas. He recalled one mission where a man trapped in the mountains used a mirror to signal for help. Biffle spotted the signal and landed to deliver aid.

Ad

In a NASCAR.com feature, Biffle explained how the work gave him a feeling similar to winning a race. He shared,

“The feeling you get when you win that race, that’s the feeling you get when you’re able to help people in need,”

Greg Biffle credited his wife Cristina, other racers, and NASCAR teams for stepping up — including RFK Racing, Chris Buescher, Ray Evernham, and Joey Logano, who all contributed supplies and manpower.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More