"Bubba can't handle anything with wheels" - Fans react to Bubba Wallace Jr.'s skateboard fail at Atlanta

Bubba Wallace Jr. is one of the few NASCAR racers who has influenced and enabled the reinvention of what a NASCAR driver is. He has been outspoken on a variety of matters both inside and outside the sport, earning him a reputation for being a divisive personality in practically everything he does or says.

More recently, the 23XI Racing driver was seen skating around the Circuit Of The Americas on a skateboard. He, however, lost his footing and fell from the board on to the tarmac.

The driver tried to be quick in gathering himself, but could not escape the lenses of the sharp camera guys. This resulted in a hilarious video with dramatic narration from NASCAR fans.

On Twitter, FOX On NASCAR posted the video of Bubba Wallace Jr. falling from the skateboard, writing:

“Sorry, @BubbaWallace, but ... PUT. IT. OUT. Don’t forget to send us your videos to be a part of NASCAR RaceDay using #PutItOut”

Sorry, @BubbaWallace, but ... PUT. IT. OUT. 😂 Don't forget to send us your videos to be a part of NASCAR RaceDay using #PutItOut.

“Between his crash at Atlanta he said his shoulder bothered him this skateboard crash could be bad for it also. Hopefully he’s good to go.”

NASCAR fans react to the loose nut of Bubba Wallace Jr.'s Toyota Camry car

Fans of NASCAR and Bubba Wallace Jr. are out of their minds after seeing their driver's front-left tire fly off during the 46th lap of the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) race in Austin, Texas.

The long nut popped loose as the #23 Leidos Toyota Camry driver approached Turn 16. Wallace Jr.'s wheel followed suit seconds afterward, bowling down the NASCAR track a few yards away.

Bubba Wallace Jr. earned a Stage Point to place 10th in Stage 2 of the NASCAR race before the loose wheel. The driver was outside the top-20 at the time of the accident.

The incident could lead to Wallace's crew chief Bootie Barker, front tire changer Michael Louria, and jackman Caleb Dirks being suspended for four races. On Twitter, one fan posted a video of Wallace's car losing its wheel.

Since the incident, NASCAR fans have expressed their displeasure with Wallace's crew, expressing their frustrations on social media. One fan posted on Twitter stating:

“And the #23 car is done. @BubbaWallace could tell early on that something was wrong with the left rear. It had to do with the pin(s). Like Bubba said, just one week it would be nice for it to all just work. @23XIRacing”

And the #23 car is done. @BubbaWallace could tell early on that something was wrong with the left rear. It had to do with the pin(s). Like Bubba said, just one week it would be nice for it to all just work. @23XIRacing

