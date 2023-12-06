Fans react to Chase Elliott's new paint scheme for the 2024 NASCAR season

Chase Elliott will run a new paint scheme for the 2024 NASCAR season. NAPA revealed Elliott's new paint scheme, which has left fans divided on social media.

Expand Tweet

The No.9 Chevy will have a blue base instead of a white one, which has been running for the last few seasons. Elliott is the only Hendrick Motorsports driver with a new paint scheme unveiled for the next season.

While a majority of the fans loved the new fresh paint on the Chevy, there were a few who preferred the old one. Some fans had a notable response to the unveiling:

"Now that's clean 🔥🔥," one fan wrote

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, some fans were left disappointed and preferred the old look of the Chevy.

"Pain! How did they make it worse?" one fan wrote

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Elliott's previous paint scheme had won the Championship, his fans, at least a sizeable number of them, are excited to see the fresh paint on the track.

Chase Elliott's spotter bids goodbye to the team

Chase Elliott's spotter Eddie D’Hondt has said goodbye from the Hendrick Motorsports team. He announced his departure via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hendrick Motorsports confirmed that D'Hondt will not be returning for the 2024 season and Elliott will have a new spotter starting the new season.

Expand Tweet

D'Hondt has worked with Hendrick Motorsport for 12 years, winning 26 Cup Series races as well as the 2020 Cup Series Championship alongside Elliott. Prior to spotting Elliott, D'Hondt spent four years as a spotter for Jeff Gordon.

Following Gordon's retirement in 2015, he remained with the No.24 team. D'Hondt shared six victories with Gordon and was present for all 18 of Elliott's Cup Series victories, including the 2020 title.

While Elliott and Hendrick Motorsport have announced who the new voice will be on Elliott's radio, D'Hondt hasn't revealed his future plans following his departure from the team.