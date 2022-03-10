"She's officially my new favorite NASCAR kid" - Fans react to Kevin Harvick's daughter messing up a photo with her father

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick is a proud father of two, Keelan Paul and Piper Harvick, and he doesn’t hide that from the world. In a recent post on his Twitter account, Kevin posted a photo of himself and his two kids posing in a particular style.

However, what caught attention was his daughter, who posed incorrectly. Kevin Harvick went ahead and captioned the photo, writing:

“I guess Piper didn’t understand the concept.”

Despite messing with her father’s photo, NASCAR fans had many positive reactions in the comments section. One fan wrote:

“She's officially my new favorite NASCAR kid”

Another hilariously added:

“In the booth this week we have Piper who holds nothing back like her daddy.”

Kevin Harvick’s son Keelan has decided to follow in his father’s footsteps in the racing world. He’s doing great with kart racing as he recently won his first national event. The young driver hopes to one day hit the tracks alongside his father.

Harvick, on the other hand, has been sacrificing every minute he gets to coach his son in the hopes that one day he will continue his father's legacy in NASCAR.

Kevin Harvick is not retiring anytime soon

With over two decades on the track and 58 career wins, many thought he was going to retire soon, but that is not the case.

It seems he will compete for another couple of seasons before he hangs up his boots. Harvick is set to compete at his favorite raceway, Phoenix Raceway, this weekend for the Ruoff Mortgage 500.

The Ford Mustang No. 4 driver currently holds the record of Ruoff Mortgage 500 wins. Harvick has five wins, having won in 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018. He is hoping to add the tally on Sunday, March 13th.

The 2014 Cup Series Champion had a tough season opener, finishing in 30th position in the Daytona 500. After a disappointing finish at the Daytona 500, he tried his best, finishing in the top ten at Auto Club Speedway and top fifteen at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The two-time Xfinity winner will be searching for his first win of the season at Phoenix Raceway.

