Kyle Larson's team to enter 24 Hours of Le Mans; Fans react to the news

2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson’s team Hendrick Motorsports will be joining forces with NASCAR as they look forward to a special entry in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans for The Garage 56 entry.

While breaking the news to fans, NASCAR wrote on their Twitter account stating:

“NASCAR and @TeamHendrick team up for Garage 56 entry at @24houroflemans in 2023.”

NASCAR fans on Twitter couldn’t take the news as a surprise as they negatively flooded the comment section criticizing the association for the move. While replying to the tweet, one furious fan wrote:

“NASCAR need to sort their own sh*t out first in their own back yard before messing around like this not impressed just my opinion”

Despite negative replies, some fans had positive thoughts and were happy with the move. Replying to the tweet, one fan stated:

This is awesome!!! I had never heard of the 24 Hours of Lemans but because I got into #NASCAR last season, I learned of it being ran before Daytona this year. Totally ended up watching some of it and enjoyed it! Stoked to see how this goes. Get @KyleLarsonRacin in on this!

Some fans were dissatisfied with NASCAR's handling of the situation, claiming that they are attempting to be something they are not and acting as if this is not the case.

Some fans also termed the move as disrespectful since to them the 24 Hour of Le Mans was a very important event and could not be used for testing sessions.

Despite the negative feedback from the fans, Larson’s team and NASCAR are set to produce a special Camaro ZL1 from the Cup Series for that special event. They will also be collaborating with IMSA, Chevrolet and Goodyear. The deal will only push through after the approval of IX Automobile Club de I’Ouest, a race organizer organization.

Chad Knaus, the competition's vice president of Hendrick Motorsports, will lead the merged project. The names of the drivers for the event are to be revealed at a later date.

Hendrick Motorsports to approve Kyle Larson's participation in Indy 500

Apart from the 24 Hour Le Mans entry and introduction of the Next Gen car, Hendricks Motorsports racing team has opened the season with major moves. This includes approving defending champion Kyle Larson to participate in the Indy 500 in the future, a move that was banned earlier in the season.

The team is currently leading the 2022 season with the most wins earned in two consecutive wins. Kyle Larson earned its first win at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana while Alex Bowman collected the second one at Pennzoil 400.

