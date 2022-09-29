"Father Time is the one in charge on this one" - Kurt Busch provides update on concussion recovery

23XI Racing driver and one of the most beloved faces in the NASCAR Cup Series, Kurt Busch's absence in the sport has been felt by fans and drivers alike. The 44-year-old veteran of the sport has been absent from the highest echelon of stock car racing after a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway in July 2022.

and Kurt Busch will miss today's race and Ty Gibbs will make his Cup debut at Pocono. @jamiemcmurray and @LarryMac28 break down NASCAR's concussion protocol and the challenges for the No. 45 team. Kurt Busch will miss today's race and Ty Gibbs will make his Cup debut at Pocono.@jamiemcmurray and @LarryMac28 break down NASCAR's concussion protocol and the challenges for the No. 45 team. https://t.co/2TmvGzfRA0

Suffering from a concussion that mandated him to take some time off the racetrack, Kurt Busch has seen his #45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD being driven by 19-year-old Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs in the last ten races. As the 34-time winner of the Cup Series made his first media appearance at a track since July at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Busch spoke about how his recovery process has been going and said:

“I’m doing good. Each week is better progress, I feel good, and I don’t know when I’ll be back, but time has been the challenge. He’s, Father Time is the one in charge on this one.”

The Las Vegas, Nevada native has been filling his time off the track by supporting worthwhile causes such as painting Charlotte Motor Speedway's pit road wall pink in support of breast cancer survivors. The final race of the NASCAR playoffs Round of 12 at Charlotte Roval will also see the return of Busch's 'Window of Hope' initiative, which will see the Cup Series car's window nets replaced with pink-colored ones.

The nets will then be auctioned off post-race to fund better access to mammography screenings.

Kurt Busch 'hopeful' of making a return to the Cup Series this year

Kurt Busch, after his concussion-inducing crash at Pocono Raceway in July, has been on the back foot. The 44-year-old hasn't been able to clear medical checks that declare him fit to race. The sabbatical, which has lasted 10 races and counting, has been a learning experience for the 23XI Racing driver as he finds out more about his injuries in his time off the track.

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin has indicated that his seat on the team will be ready for him whenever he clears medical checks. Busch elaborated on whether he thinks a return is possible this year and said:

“I feel hopeful, I know that I have more doctor visits and more distance to go, and I keep pushing each week. And TPC, Toyota Performance Center, has been a group of angels that have helped me with the workouts and the vestibular (inner-ear and balance) workouts, different nutrition as well, the different supplements and things to help everything re-balance with my vision, my hearing and just overall balance in general.”

Kurt Busch aims to utilize his time off the track by spreading awareness about breast cancer and commemorating National Breast Cancer Awareness Month this September, along with focussing on his recovery.

