“Feel good about the direction that it went”: John Hunter Nemechek delivers optimistic take on Martinsville qualifying momentum

NASCAR Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek reflected on his team’s qualifying run at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s Cook Out 400. He will start 16th on Row 8, alongside Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell.

Ad

For his start at Martinsville Speedway in 2024, John Hunter Nemechek failed to qualify higher than 29th. He was faster this year compared to last year’s qualifying at the Virginia paper clip. Hoping to deliver a strong finish, Nemechek took to Instagram and said,

“Ok qualifying effort, definitely better than last year. Proud of the effort from the whole 42 bunch. Trying some different stuff this weekend compared to what we were in last year.”

Ad

Trending

“Feel good about the direction that it went, made some changes in practice that I think helped. Now the question is, what do we need for the race tomorrow to be good? Start P16, better than we qualified here in all of last year,” he added.

Ad

Nemechek currently drives the No. 42 for Legacy Motor Club, owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. 2025 marks his first year with crew chief Travis Mack atop the pit box. With prior experience working with teams like Trackhouse Racing, JR Motorsports, Leavine Family Racing, and Kaulig Racing, Mack’s expertise could push Nemechek to a career-best season.

As of today, Nemechek sits 18th in the driver standings with 130 points, one top-five and a pair of top-10s to his name. Fans can tune in to Fox Sports 1 on Sunday, March 30 (3 pm ET onwards) to watch him run the seventh race of the season. Radio updates will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ad

John Hunter Nemechek names his next favorite musician to adorn his car following his Backstreet Boys stint

Last week at Homestead-Miami Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek’s Toyota Camry flaunted a special Backstreet Boys paint scheme. The collaboration was meant to promote the American vocal band’s upcoming residency at Sphere, Las Vegas, in July 2025.

Ad

While speaking with Frontstretch a week later at Martinsville, Nemechek revealed which other musicians he would like to have on his car in the future. He said (3:42 onwards),

“I think Avenged Sevenfold would be really cool. MGK. Can’t go wrong with Kels. Uh, Dustin Lynch. Snoop Dog! I mean, Snoop would be an awesome one to have.”

In the past, bands like Guns N' Roses, KISS, and Dave Matthews Band, as well as individual musicians like Chris Stapleton, have been involved in the sport as sponsors. Earlier this year, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Chris Stapleton joined forces with Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JR Motorsports for its debut in the crown jewel Daytona 500. The No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet was wheeled by reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier to a respectable P9 finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback