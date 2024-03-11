“Feels like ‘23” - Bubba Wallace left disappointed with NASCAR’s aero changes after Cup race in Phoenix

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace expressed his disappointment with NASCAR's new short-track package, claiming that he felt no difference between the previous package to the current one.

With the introduction of the next-gen car in 2022, the racing aspect of short-track races has diminished. Drivers and NASCAR figures have highlighted the need to up the horsepower and introduce new tires. However, the governing body only implemented aero changes for the first short track race of the season at Phoenix Raceway.

Last weekend, teams were given an extended practice session to figure out the new package. Many drivers had mixed reviews about the aero changes but Bubba Wallace expressed that he felt no discernible difference, compared to his experiences from the previous year.

Speaking to the media after the practice session, the #23 Toyota driver said (via Frontstretch.com):

"Feels like ‘23, there’s your answer…it felt like Phoenix and maybe the more I think about it now, like the tires are falling off more but it doesn’t feel any different. It feels kind of the same to me so hopefully it will fall off even more throughout the race. The grooves will widen out a little bit, we’ll see but right now it feels the same."

As the Shriners Children's 500 unfolded, it became evident that overtaking was difficult except for a few Toyota drivers, who were the class of the field. Eventual race winner Christopher Bell's pace underscored Toyota's clear dominance at the track as the new Camry XSE led 298 of the 312-lap race.

Following the event last Sunday (March 10), the new short-track aero package received mixed reviews from drivers. The lack of tire falloff throughout the race was also highlighted by the drivers.

Bubba Wallace laments the lack of overtaking at Phoenix Raceway

Bubba Wallace lined up 22nd on the grid for the Shriners Children's 500 and quickly figured out that gaining track position would be a daunting challenge at Phoenix Raceway

Wallace expressed his frustration over the radio at the end of stage 1, lamenting that overtaking at the one-mile oval was the hardest thing he had ever attempted. He said over the radio:

"Whatever the hardest thing y’all done in life… It ain’t got s**t on trying to pass here in Phoenix."

Although his Toyota peers were at the front setting the pace for the pack, Bubba Wallace was mired in the midfield and fetched a 16th-place result at the end of the 312-lap ordeal.

Many other teams faced a similar struggle, with the usually dominant Hendrick Motorsports drivers failing to secure a top-10 finish as they weren't able to navigate through the pack.

NASCAR heads to another short track this weekend, as the Cup Series returns to the concrete oval at Bristol Motor Speedway.