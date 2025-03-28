“Feels like it’s been forever”: Jeffrey Earnhardt makes his feelings known amid return to NASCAR Xfinity Series

Jeffrey Earnhardt shared his thoughts about returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the No. 26 Toyota this season on social media. Jeffrey is the grandson of racing legend Dale Earnhardt and the nephew of JR Motorsports owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr. He will return to the series with Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) for the second straight year and compete in multiple races. His first start of the year will be at the 2.66-mile tri-oval Talladega Superspeedway on April 26th.

Ad

In a post on X, Earnhardt shared his excitement alongside an image of the ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra and wrote:

"A month away from hitting the banks [Talladega] in our [ForeverLawn] #blackandgreengrassmachine for [Sam Hunt Racing]. Feels like it’s been forever since I been in the car and I can’t wait to get back to hauling grass!!!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jeffery Earnhardt will continue racing with support from long-time sponsor ForeverLawn. The synthetic grass company first partnered with him at JD Motorsports in 2020 and moved to SHR in 2022.

Jeffery has collected six top-10 finishes in 174 Xfinity races over 12 years. Some of his best results include finishing eighth at Atlanta last year and second at Talladega in 2022.

"It only made sense to run it back" - Jeffrey Earnhardt on SHR return

Jeffrey Earnhardt, a fourth-generation NASCAR driver, debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2009 and has since raced part-time in the series for several teams, including Go Green Racing and JD Motorsports. His first full-time season was in 2014 with JD Motorsports, where he finished 18th in the overall points standings.

Ad

Last year, the 35-year-old made six starts with the SHR and his best finish was eighth place at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

"I'm very excited to have ForeverLawn back as a partner this year. They are family to me, and I know Sam [Hunt, SHR team owner] and everyone on the team feels the same way," Jeffrey Earnhardt said in a team release.

Ad

"After last season’s races with the Sam Hunt team and the speed they showed, it only made sense to run it back. I can’t express how thankful I am to be able to drive their cars. I’m grateful for the support Toyota has given SHR to grow as a team and to me to continue developing as a driver. We have several races on the calendar, and I look forward to the first race," he added.

ForeverLawn sponsored Earnhardt for four races last season. He also competed in one Truck Series race in the No. 67 Toyota Tundra for MBM Motorsports last year. Aside from part-time racing in NASCAR, Earnhardt runs the Jeffrey Earnhardt Racing Experience, where fans can drive race cars at local tracks. His website offers late models, open wheel modifieds, and super late models at 13 tracks across the US.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback