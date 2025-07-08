"Feels like a win to me": Austin Hill celebrates breakout performance with Richard Childress Racing in Chicago Cup race

Austin Hill may have crossed the line in ninth in the third edition of the Grant Park 165, but to him, the moment felt like a checkered flag victory. The Richard Childress Racing part-timer delivered a career-best result in just his 12th NASCAR Cup Series start in Chicago.

Ad

Hill climbed from 30th to the top 10 in the final restart, driving the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet. His composed drive through multiple chaotic cautions not only marked a personal milestone but also reaffirmed RCR's decision to field the 31-year-old Georgia native in a limited Cup schedule for 2025.

Backed by veteran crew chief Andy Street, his longtime Xfinity Series collaborator, Hill credited strategy and aggression for Sunday's surprise result.

"With our United Rentals Chevrolet only being a partial schedule, and when I say partial, I mean it's very partial. It's only five races. It honestly feels like a win to me," Hill said post-race (1:26 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Ad

It was the first top-10 finish of his Cup career and came just three months after Richard Childress Racing confirmed Hill's part-time return to the No. 33 entry for five races in 2025. With Darlington done in April, Chicago marked the second of the plan, and his most convincing argument yet for more.

He is already locked in at Darlington (April), Daytona (Aug. 23), Bristol (Sept. 13), and Talladega (Oct. 19) in the upcoming weeks.

"Xfinity race yersteday, I finished fourth and I wasn't happy with it. But today to finish ninth in a Cup race, it means a lot and it says a lot to this this team, to everybody back at RCR, ECR. The entire 33 team just called a great race today, we stayed out when we needed to, pitted when we needed to... It's all I could ask for everybody on this No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet," he added (1:39 onwards)

Ad

Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill (21) during The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Race. Source: Imagn

Austin Hill's Chicago weekend began in disappointment after narrowly missing the podium in Saturday's Xfinity event. That frustration fueled his focus for the Cup race, where Street kept him out during Stage 1 to sneak a ninth-place stage result. The duo's decision to pit under the Lap 30 caution proved timely as Hill jumped to 16th before the final stage and held firm as chaos unfolded around him.

Ad

Despite multiple full-time Cup Series offers over the past two seasons, Hill has remained committed to Xfinity. But his ninth-place run on Sunday may be a turning point for both team owners evaluating him and for Hill's ambitions.

Austin Hill's steady climb from Xfinity Series to the Cup

Austin Hill before qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Explore the Pocono Mountains 250. Source: Getty

While Austin Hill remains rooted in the Xfinity Series with RCR's No. 21 car, his Chicago result has amplified calls for a full-time Cup opportunity. The 2025 season has been a transition for the 31-year-old, who parted ways with Andy Street, now crew chiefing the Cup No. 33 after three seasons and 10 Xfinity wins together.

Ad

That partnership had culminated in a Final Four berth last year, and Hill was instrumental in helping RCR find Street’s successor. He endorsed Chad Haney, a Stewart-Haas Racing veteran, to guide the Xfinity effort moving forward. He's already a superspeedway ace, tied with Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt for nine career wins on drafting tracks in Xfinity.

With street circuits now added to his résumé, his adaptability is hard to ignore. Speaking about the possibilities of a permanent Cup seat, Austin Hill told Jayski:

Ad

"I would think so, but I would let the owners figure that one out and see what they think about me. I've always had confidence in myself that I can do this and that I can run inside the top 10 and top 15 and we proved that today."

Chicago proved exactly that. And this time, the gamble paid off with a result that felt like more than just ninth on the sheet.

Ad

Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill (21) after the NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega. Source: Image

So far in 2025, Austin Hill has won three Xfinity races, two on superspeedways. He sits second in the regular-season standings, tied with Justin Allgaier for a series-high 21 playoff points. Despite the change in crew chief, the No. 21 team has remained consistent in execution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.