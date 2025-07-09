"Feels pretty good to get that monkey off my back": Katherine Legge reflects on her breakthrough Top-20 finish at Chicago 

Katherine Legge shared her relief after battling 'complete carnage' to secure a top-20 finish at Chicago. While she admitted to making a 'couple of mistakes', she apparenty felt 'racy' near the end stages and was glad to gain valuable experience.

Ad

Driving the NO.78 Live Fast Motrosports Chevrolet, Legge knocked out the likes of 23XI Rcaing's Corey Heim to qualify for Sunday's (July 6) Grant Park 165. She began on the backfoot at 33rd, but made her way through the tight corners of Windy city and ultimately finished at 19th, a vast improvement from her 33rd place finish at Mexico City last month.

The event also marked her first race where she finished on the lead lap. Notably, her debut outing at Phoenix was marred by multiple spins and a crash that took out Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez.

Ad

Trending

That said, Legge appeares to have found her footing at Chicago. Reflecting upon the same, she spoke to Racer.com.

“It feels pretty good to get that monkey off my back, honestly. I made a couple of mistakes, but it was good. I felt pretty racy there at the end, and everyone had damage. It was complete carnage, but it’s just good to get the experience,” Katherine Legge said

Ad

"I think it was way more stressful to qualify for it than it was to actually race it. We don’t get much practice, so having to qualify not knowing the car well when all these guys are in it every week, and having to learn the track on the fly – that was the tougher bit," she added.

Ad

Katherine Legge had a rough go at qualifying for the open entry. She brushed the wall during her run but escaped with minimal damage. The same could not be said for Truck Series points leader Corey Heim, who hit the wall and paid the price, as he was edged out by Legge by just about a tenth.

Katherine Legge reflects on the pressures of racing in NASCAR

After her successful outing at Chicago, Katherin Legge became the first woman in eight years to earn a top-20 finish in the Cup Series. Danica Patrick was the last driver to achieve the feat. However, Legge's milestone came after much perseverence and plenty of setbacks to boot.

Ad

Her DNF at Phoenix drew backlash from all corners of the sport, with many claiming she shouldn't have entered the fray in the first place. Daniel Suarez even suggested it was unfair for her to have competed with minimal experience.

Ahead of the Chicago Street Race, Legge opened up about the pressures that come with racing in NASCAR's top-level.

"Coming over to NASCAR, with no one knowing me or what I'm capable of, for sure I think it's added pressure. The spotlight is on. That would be for anybody new, but there's probably extra pressure because of the female piec," she said via The Chicago Tribune

Up next, Katherine Legge is set to compete this weekend at Sonoma Raceway, followed by two more races at Watkins Glen International and Richmond Raceway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.